Southampton vs Grimsby Town: LIVE Score Updates in FA Cup (0-0)

Absences Grimsby Town
On the other hand, the visiting team will be able to count on their full squad to face Southampton this afternoon. Undoubtedly, this is good news and they should take advantage of their rival's losses for this match.
Absences Southampton
For this match, the local team will have some absences and will not be able to count on the services of:
M. Orsic (concussion)
Che Adams (hard knock)
M. Salisu (severe concussion) is in doubt for this match.
The arrival
They have arrived! Both Southampton and Grimsby Town players have arrived at St. Mary's Stadium for this FA Cup fifth round match.
Background
As they belong to different leagues of English soccer, the record between these two teams is short, however, it favors Southampton with 9 wins to Grimsby Town's 5. Only 6 draws have been recorded.
The stadium
The venue for this fifth round match between Southampton and Grimsby is St Mary's Stadium, a sports venue located in the city of Southampton, England. It was inaugurated in 2001 and is home to the Southampton club. It has a capacity of 32,689 fans.
We begin
All set! We're just under an hour away from the start of the FA Cup fifth round match between Southampton and Grimsby Town, and both teams are on a good run of form in their recent matches. Both teams are coming off a good run in their last few matches, can either team capitalize on a win today? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
How to watch Southampton vs Grimsby Town Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Southampton vs Grimsby Town live on TV, your options are: ESPN +.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App
Last lineup Southampton
Gavin Baznu; Ainsley-Maitland-Niles, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romain Perraud; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu
Last lineup Grimsby Town
Max Crocombe; Michee Efete, Luke Waterfall, Niall Maher; Josh Emmanuel, Gavan Holohan, Alex Hunt, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon; Harry Clifton, John McAtee; George Lloyd
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Southampton vs Grimsby Town will be Thomas Bramall; Derek Eaton, first row; Steven Meredith, second row; Gavin Ward, fourth assistant.
How is Grimsby Town coming along?
A pleasant surprise has been the Mariners as they are the only fourth division team alive in this competition. Grimsby have struggled to get to this stage as they have been playing since the first round. Despite that in the FA Cup, in their home league it is quite the opposite as they have only two wins in their last 5 games. Their goal is to avoid relegation, but after being in 16th position and being far from being champions in Ligue Two, they are putting all their eggs in the FA Cup where they want to make the best performance in their history. The Mariners are coming from a two-goal draw against Leyton Orient.
How is Southampton coming along?
Southampton have struggled badly in the Premier League and are treading dangerously in the relegation zone as they sit bottom of their home league with 18 points from 5 wins, 3 draws and 16 defeats. Currently, they have only won one game out of their last 5, and it was a game that broke the odds as they beat the mighty Chelsea. The Saints are fighting to avoid relegation and will be looking to bring some joy to their fans in what has been a poor season. In their most recent game, Southampton are coming off a narrow defeat away to Leeds.
FA Cup Fifth Round
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, in this midweek, we will have a very attractive match in the fifth round of the FA Cup in England, the oldest soccer tournament. St. Marys Stadium will witness this clash between Southampton and Grimsby Town. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to achieve another triumph in this competition. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve it?
The match will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium
The match Southampton - Grimsby Town will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:15 pm (ET).
