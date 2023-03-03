Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs RB LeipzigLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig match.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Dortmund vs Leipzig live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig of 3rd March 2023 in several countries: Argentina: 4:30PM in Star+ Bolivia: 3:30PM in Star+ Brazil: 4:30PM in OneFootball Chile: 3:30PM in Star+ Colombia: 2:30PM in Star+ Ecuador: 2:30PM in Star+ USA (ET): 3:30PM in ESPN+ Spain: 7:30PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones Mexico: 2:30PM in SkyHD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere Paraguay: 4:30PM in Star+ Peru: 2:30PM in Star+ Uruguay: 4:30PM in Star+ Venezuela: 3:30PM in Star+
Dortmund vs Leipzig
Dortmund and Leipzig have met 14 times in history, with seven wins for the hosts, five for the visitors and two draws. At home Dortmund has hosted Leipzig on six occasions, with three wins, two losses and a draw.
Probable Leipzig
The probable Leipzig team for the match is: Blaswich, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, and Halstenberg; Kampl, Schlager, Szoboszlai, and Forsberg; Nkunku and Werner.
Probable Dortmund
The probable Borussia Dortmund team for the match is: Kobel, Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, and Guerreiro; Ozcan, Can, and Bellingham; Brandt, Haller, and Reus.
Injuries
On the Dortmund side the list of absentees is long, with the injured Adeyemi, Duranville, Moukoko, Kamara and Morrey. Leipzig will be without Diallo, Gulacsi and Dani Olmo, who are injured, and Laimer, who is suspended.
Bundesliga
Dortmund are in second place in the Bundesliga with 46 points, tied with leaders Bayern Munich, as well as being three points above Union Berlin and four ahead of RB Leipzig. The visitors of the match stay in fourth position with 42 points, one above Freiburg, four above Frankfurt and nine above Wolfsburg.
Last Matches: Leipzig
RB Leipzig comes in the other side with two wins and a draw in the last games. On Saturday (18), they won 3-0 away to Wolfsburg, with goals from Forsberg, Laimer and Szoboszlai. At home, in the Champions League, the tie was on Wednesday (22), with Manchester City, 1-1, with Mahrez opening the scoring and Gvardiol equalizing. Finally, at home, the victory was over Eintracht Frankfurt, 2-1, with goals from Werner and Forsberg, while Sow scored on Saturday (25).
Last Matches: Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund come into this match on the back of three straight wins. At home, on February 15, Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, with a goal from Adeyemi. On Sunday (19), Dortmund won 4-1 at home against Hertha Berlin, with goals from Adeyemi, Malen, Reus, and Brandt, while Tousart scored. Finally, on Saturday (25), Brandt scored Brandt's goal to win 1-0 away against Hoffenheim.
