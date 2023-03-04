Cardiff vs Bristol City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Speak up, Nigel Pearson!

"It's a big game for us. Our form in the league has improved a lot and when you get to derby days, form is something that can help you, but you have to know how to deal with the occasion and the game. We need to make sure that our performance levels remain high. Our players are in a good place mentally and, more importantly, physically as well. We will try to keep improving throughout the season - that's what we need to do.

The process never ends. We want to try to develop as a soccer team that can win in different styles. The player's approach to meeting those types of challenges is important and they have been good this season."

Probable lineup for Bristol

O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring; James, Williams, Sykes, Scott, Mehmeti; Wells.

 

Speak up, Sabri Lamouchi!

"We are very focused for the derby. For our fans, for the club, for the people here, it's very important, so we concentrate a lot in training to come back with the right mentality. I'm happy because we beat Birmingham and Reading - it was two games to win. So now let's move on, look ahead and think about Bristol.

I watched the game against Manchester City and I was impressed with Bristol's performance. They played well, they have a good squad, a young squad and a good manager with a lot of experience. They were well organized, with good quality and good individual players. It was a different competition, a different team and a different context. The players know that too.

I'm just looking and thinking about us. Where we are depends on us. We need to focus on our work, our result and our performance. It's like twelve finals - and a final is not just about playing, it's about winning. The next one is the derby and it will be tough, as you can imagine. It's going to be tough until the end, so it just depends on us, and the will to play together, to fight together, to get the result as quickly as possible, and try to move on and get out of our situation. After Birmingham and Reading, I saw a lot of positive things. It's my responsibility to try to show them the way and do the job in a good atmosphere."

Probable lineup for Cardiff

Allsopp; Ng, Kipre, McGuinness, O'Dowda; Philogene-Bidace, Sawyers, Wintle, Robinson; Etete, Kaba.
Classification

Robins

In the opposite situation, Bristol City is in 13th place, with 44 points. The Robins are on a sequence of three wins and two draws.
Bluebirds

Cardiff lives a complicated situation in the competition, being very close to the relegation zone, appearing in 21st with 34 points. They are only one point behind Huddersfield, the first team in the dreaded red zone.  The Bluebirds have accumulated three losses, one draw and one win in their last five games.
Eye on the game

Cardiff vs Bristol City live this Saturday (4), at the Cardiff City Stadium at 7:30 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 35th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Cardiff vs Bristol City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
