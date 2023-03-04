Cardiff vs Bristol City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Cardiff vs Bristol City match live?
What time is Cardiff vs Bristol City match for Championship?
Argentina 9:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: Star +
Chile 8:30 am: Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 6:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 7:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Nigel Pearson!
The process never ends. We want to try to develop as a soccer team that can win in different styles. The player's approach to meeting those types of challenges is important and they have been good this season."
Probable lineup for Bristol
Speak up, Sabri Lamouchi!
I watched the game against Manchester City and I was impressed with Bristol's performance. They played well, they have a good squad, a young squad and a good manager with a lot of experience. They were well organized, with good quality and good individual players. It was a different competition, a different team and a different context. The players know that too.
I'm just looking and thinking about us. Where we are depends on us. We need to focus on our work, our result and our performance. It's like twelve finals - and a final is not just about playing, it's about winning. The next one is the derby and it will be tough, as you can imagine. It's going to be tough until the end, so it just depends on us, and the will to play together, to fight together, to get the result as quickly as possible, and try to move on and get out of our situation. After Birmingham and Reading, I saw a lot of positive things. It's my responsibility to try to show them the way and do the job in a good atmosphere."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!