Sassuolo vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A
8:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the Sassuolo-Cremonese match on TV and in real time?

Sassuolo-Cremonese
Serie A - Round 25

Date: March 06, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. (ET)

Venue: Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.

7:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Sassuolo-Cremonese match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Sassuolo vs. Cremonese match will kick off at 12:30 pm ET, at the Mapei - Città del Tricolore Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in the 25th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
7:50 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE CREMONESE:

Marco Carnesecchi, Vásquez, Chiriches, Bianchetti, Valeri, Benassi, Charles Pickel, Leonardo Sernicola, Okereke, Tsadjout e Afena-Gyan.
7:45 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE SASSUOLO:

Consigli, Rogério, Ruan, Martin Erlic, Zortea; Obiang, Matheus Henrique, Davide Frattesi, Lauriente, Defrel e Bajrami.
7:40 AMan hour ago

TOP SCORERS:

Davide Frattesi is the top scorer for Sassuolo with 5 goals scored in the 24 games played. For Cremonese, David Okereke is the top scorer with 5 goals scored in the 22 matches he has played.

Speaking of goal passes, Domenico Berardi leads with 4 goal passes for the home team and Emanuele Valeri has 2 goal passes for the away team in the current Italian league season.

7:35 AMan hour ago

IN THE LAST GAME!

In recent years, Sassuolo vs Cremonese have played 1 time, adding up all the championships played between them. Here's the record:
  • Sassuolo wins: 0
  • Cremonese win: 0
  • Draws: 1

The last match between the teams was on 04/09/2022 at Cremonese's home in the Italian Championship. The score was 0-0.

7:30 AMan hour ago

CREMONESE:

It took Cremonese 24 games for them to win their first Serie A match of the 2022/2023 season, their return to the top flight after more than two decades away. The victory was achieved only on Tuesday, February 28, at home against Roma, whom they had eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tsadjout, who received a pass from Valeri before finishing, scored in the 17th minute of the first half. In the second half, the team from the capital returned the equalizer in the 26th minute. Spinazzola scored. The victory was only consolidated in the 38th minute through Ciofani's penalty. The goals were born in the only two accurate shots of the team in the match.

7:25 AM2 hours ago

SASSUOLO:

Sassuolo has had some bad times in Serie A. They flirted with the relegation zone without, however, entering the Z3. They recovered. In the last six rounds, they scored in five. Three of them with wins. The most recent on Saturday, February 25. Even playing away from home, it overcame Lecce. The score was 1-0. Thorstvedt's goal at the 20th minute of the final phase, after an assist by Berardi.

In the duel, they had the ball under their control for 59% of the time, and built seven opportunities to shoot, three of which went in the right direction. Lecce showed much more objectivity in the creation of chances to shoot, 16 of them. There were 16, but they lacked quality. Five of them were blocked by the Sassuolo defense and 11 were shot in the wrong direction.

Photo: Sassuolo
Photo: Sassuolo

 

7:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sassuolo and Cremonese is in the 25th round of the Serie A.

Sassuolo is currently in 15th place in the Serie A. The team has 27 points from 24 games, with 27 goals scored and 35 goals conceded. In addition, they have 7 wins, 6 draws, and 11 losses. Their biggest win came against Salernitana, when they won 5-0, on October 2, when playing at home. Their biggest defeat was against Napoli, when they lost 4-0, on 10/29/2022, playing away.

Cremonese are currently in 19th place in the Serie A. The team has 12 points from 24 games, with 19 goals scored and 43 goals conceded. In addition, they have 1 win, 9 draws, and 14 defeats. Their biggest win came against Roma, when they won 2-1, on 02/28/2023, when playing at home. Their biggest loss, on the other hand, was against Lazio, when they lost 0-4, on 09/18/2022, when playing at home.

Sassuolo is favored, even more so because they are playing at home. The match is on for Sassuolo vs. Cremonese at 12:30 pm (ET), at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

7:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Sassuolo vs Cremonese live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a match between two teams from Italy: on one side Sassuolo, which is fourteenth in the Serie A, and struggling to stay in the middle of the table, neither close to qualifying for European competitions nor close to relegation. On the other hand, Cremonese, who occupy the 19th place, being the current second-bottom of the tournament, but still dreaming of staying in the Italian Serie A. Both teams face each other in the 25th round of Serie A 2022/23. The match between the 14th-placed and 19th-placed teams takes place at the Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, at 12:30 pm ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Italians here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
