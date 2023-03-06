Sassuolo vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Sassuolo-Cremonese match on TV and in real time?
When is the Sassuolo-Cremonese match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE CREMONESE:
PROBABLE SASSUOLO:
TOP SCORERS:
Speaking of goal passes, Domenico Berardi leads with 4 goal passes for the home team and Emanuele Valeri has 2 goal passes for the away team in the current Italian league season.
IN THE LAST GAME!
- Sassuolo wins: 0
- Cremonese win: 0
- Draws: 1
The last match between the teams was on 04/09/2022 at Cremonese's home in the Italian Championship. The score was 0-0.
CREMONESE:
Tsadjout, who received a pass from Valeri before finishing, scored in the 17th minute of the first half. In the second half, the team from the capital returned the equalizer in the 26th minute. Spinazzola scored. The victory was only consolidated in the 38th minute through Ciofani's penalty. The goals were born in the only two accurate shots of the team in the match.
SASSUOLO:
In the duel, they had the ball under their control for 59% of the time, and built seven opportunities to shoot, three of which went in the right direction. Lecce showed much more objectivity in the creation of chances to shoot, 16 of them. There were 16, but they lacked quality. Five of them were blocked by the Sassuolo defense and 11 were shot in the wrong direction.
TIME AND PLACE!
Sassuolo is currently in 15th place in the Serie A. The team has 27 points from 24 games, with 27 goals scored and 35 goals conceded. In addition, they have 7 wins, 6 draws, and 11 losses. Their biggest win came against Salernitana, when they won 5-0, on October 2, when playing at home. Their biggest defeat was against Napoli, when they lost 4-0, on 10/29/2022, playing away.
Cremonese are currently in 19th place in the Serie A. The team has 12 points from 24 games, with 19 goals scored and 43 goals conceded. In addition, they have 1 win, 9 draws, and 14 defeats. Their biggest win came against Roma, when they won 2-1, on 02/28/2023, when playing at home. Their biggest loss, on the other hand, was against Lazio, when they lost 0-4, on 09/18/2022, when playing at home.
Sassuolo is favored, even more so because they are playing at home. The match is on for Sassuolo vs. Cremonese at 12:30 pm (ET), at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Serie A - Round 25
Date: March 06, 2023
Time: 12:30 p.m. (ET)
Venue: Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.