Reading vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

Stay tuned here to follow Reading vs Sheffield United live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
This is Matchday 35 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023 at the Madejski Stadium.
Where and how to watch Reading vs Sheffield United online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Reading vs Sheffield United match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 16 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 17 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 15 hours in No Transmission
Ecuador: 15 hours in No Transmission
US (ET): 15 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 21 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 17 hours in No Transmission
Peru: 15 hours in No Transmission
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 16 hours without Transmission

Oliver McBurnie, a must see player!
The Sheffield forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape, positioning himself as the leader in the attack and helping in the generation offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club start to have more consistency on the pitch and better fit in with the likes of Oliver Norwood and Iliman Ndiaye to form a lethal forward. At the moment he marches with 12 goals and 1 assist in 27 games in all competitions for his team.
How does the Sheffield arrive?
The Sheffield United team comes to this duel as the second place in the EFL Championship with a record of 19 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses, to reach 64 points. Sheffield will seek to take advantage of the duel against Reading to continue to stay in place and get a direct ticket to the Premier League, although reaching Burnley looks complicated, the club wants to keep their direct ticket and avoid going to the qualifying round. This season, the team has made several moves with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle, Reda Khadra, Cirian Clark and James McAtee being the most prominent. Sheffield enters this duel with 3 games lost in their last 5 and advancing to the FA Cup Quarterfinals, where they will face Blackburn. A victory against Reading would lift the spirits of the squad and help them continue to separate themselves from their pursuers in the league.
Tom Ince, a must see player!
The Reading striker is one of his club's great leaders in attack and the team's top scorer. Ince seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 30 games where he got 3 assists and 7 goals. The Englishman had a great start to the season and, for now, has 9 goals and 5 assists in 34 games played.
How does the Reading get here?
Reading continues with the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship where it remains in fifteenth position with 44 points, after 13 wins, 5 draws and 16 losses. Coventry is located 20 points away from the promotion places so the mission of promotion looks complicated but at least they are also out of the relegation zone. Likewise, his path in the FA Cup has not been so interesting, falling in the fourth round against Manchester United. Some interesting names in this group are Tom Ince, Lucas Joao, Andy Carroll, Jeff Hendrick and Naby Sarr, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Madejski Stadium located in the city of Reading will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 24,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1998.
Welcome!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Reading vs Sheffield United match, corresponding to Day 35 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Madejski Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.