Stade Brestois vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Tune in here Stade Brestois 29 vs PSG in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Stade Brestois 29 vs PSG match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Stade Brestois 29 vs PSG match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Stade Brestois 29 vs PSG of March 11th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Stade Brestois 29 vs PSG live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Stade Brestois 29 vs PSG in streaming, it will be tuned by Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 35th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 20 wins for PSG, 11 draws and 2 wins for Brestois.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 5 wins for PSG, 0 for Brestois and 0 draws for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Brest, 10 Sep, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Brest, 15 Jan, 2022, French Ligue 1
Brest 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain, 20 Aug, 2021, France Ligue 1
Brest 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 23 May, 2021, France Ligue 1
Brest 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 6 Mar, 2021, Coupe de France
How are Brest coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Strasbourg, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Strasbourg 0-1 Brest, Mar 5, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lille 2-1 Brest, 24 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
Brest 1-2 AS Monaco, 19 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 3-0 Brest, 12 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
Brest 1-1 Lens, 5 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
How are PSG coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Nantes, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 8 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Nantes, 4 Mar, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 26 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-3 Lille, 19 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich, 14 Feb, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Watch out for this Brest player
The French striker, 24-year-old Jeremy Le Douaron has performed well, the striker has played 15 games as a starter and 7 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals and 1 assist in Ligue 1, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this PSG player
The French striker, Kylian Mbappé 24 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 28 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 18 goals in the tournament and 3 assists in Ligue 1, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Stade Brestois 29 vs PSG match, corresponding to the Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Francis-Le Blé, at 15:00.