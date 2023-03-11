Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Real Madrid vs Espanyol live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Espanyol live, as well as the latest information coming out of Madrid. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Espanyol's last line-up
Diego Martinez may field the following starting XI. Espanyol's possible lineup may be as follows: Pacheco, óscar Gil, Montes, Sergi Gómez, Calero and Rubén, Súarez, Souza, Darder, Braithwaite and Joselu.
Latest Real Madrid lineup
Carlo Ancelotti may field the following starting eleven. The possible Real Madrid lineup may be as follows: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Nacho, Valverde, Camavinga, Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo and Vinicius. Benzema is ruled out for this match.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Espanyol of 11th Match 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM,
Argentina: 10:00 AM,
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brasil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM.
Spain: 2:00 PM,
Mexico: 7:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.
Where to watch
The Real Madrid vs Espanyol match can be seen on LaLiga TV and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Photo
History between them
These teams have met 196 times, where Real Madrid has won more games than its rival, with a difference of 71 victories. Ancelotti's team has won 116 times, while Espanyol has won in 45 matches. In 35 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Espanyol standings
On the other hand, Espanyol wants to score on Madrid's territory to move away from the relegation places and reach the quiet zone of the standings, as they are two points away from the relegation places, which are limited by Almeria with 25 points. However, the relegation places are very close and there is only a three-point difference between the twelfth and eighteenth positions. As visitors, they have collected 14 points out of 36, winning on three occasions and losing in four matches. On five occasions they have drawn.
Real Madrid qualification
As for the home side, Real Madrid are in second place with 53 points. They are nine points behind the leader of the competition, which is FC Barcelona with 62 points. The Madrid team needs to break the streak of two consecutive draws against Atlético de Madrid and Real Betis to put pressure on the Catalans. At the moment, at home, they have 25 points out of a possible 33 and have seven wins and four draws, and have not yet lost at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Espanyol's last match
Espanyol is having a mediocre season in LaLiga Santantander, as they are two points away from the relegation places. In their previous match they played against Valladolid where they lost by the minimum, 2-1. Before the half hour mark, Iván Sánchez opened the scoring for the home side, taking advantage of Plata's assist. Despite Puado's two shots against the post, the first half ended with the score 1-0 in favor of the Puebla side. Aguado scored the second of the match to increase the difference on the hour mark. Espanyol reacted late as Braithwaite scored in the 87th minute and were not given time to sign the comeback.
Real Madrid's last match
On the last matchday Real Madrid visited the Benito Villamarín to face Real Betis where they were held to a goalless draw. In the 12th minute of the match, Rüdiger scored to put the Madrid side ahead but the goal did not go up on the scoreboard because the VAR annulled the goal. In the end, both sides shared the points to get closer to their respective goals. In the case of Madrid, they moved two points further away because of Barcelona's victory at the Spotify Camp Nou against Valencia.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Real Madrid vs Espanyol this Saturday, March 11 at 14:00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 25th round of LaLiga Santander. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.