Feyenoord vs Volendam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Eredivisie Match
Photo: Feyenoord

In a few moments we will share with you the Feyenoord vs Volendam live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Feyenoord Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Watch out for these players

On the side of Feyenoord we have the number 7 of the popular team, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, the Iranian in 19 games as a right winger and offensive midfielder has scored 4 goals and 4 assists. In the absence of the Mexican nine, Santiago. Jahanbakhsh responds very well on offense scoring important goals in complicated situations.

From Volendam is the Dutch striker, Daryl van Mieghem. The winger and forward has scored in 20 games the amount of 5 goals and 3 assists. He is the maximum attacking reference of the visit.

Santiago has been injured

Bad news for Feyenoord's Mexican player fans because Santiago Gimenez has shown a great performance in all competitions, but in the last Europa League game against Shakhtar, the bebote was going to start and ended up injured in the warm-up. With 22 games in the Eredivisie he has 6 goals and 2 assists. A very key loss for the popular team that is still unknown his return time, being necessary for the return in the cup competition and Europa League.

How will Volendam fare?

The other Oranje are in a very different position to the home team with 23 points in 24th position with a winning streak of 6 wins, 5 draws and 13 losses. Their last loss was against NEC by 3 goals to 0, but they are coming from a win against Emmen by 3 goals to 1. Direct rival for that relegation fight, in their last game against Feyenoord they lost by 2 goals to 0. Against the top teams they have drawn, showing great soccer. Being a bottom team they keep a goal scoring streak of 1 to 3 goals in the games they play, conceding also goals against of 1 to 3.  
How are Feyenoord coming?

The popular box is presented in this game as the leaders of the competition with 55 points, behind them are Ajax, AZ and PSV. Arriving in a good rhythm of the European competition against Shakhtar by a score of 1 to 1, where they tied in the last minutes in a great game, maintained a great offensive rhythm and Ezequiel Bullaude tied the game with a great header.

In the league they come from a win by the minimum with Groningen, in the cup they are still alive after beating Heerenveen with a goal by Santiago Giménez. 

After this matchday they will face Ajax, a direct rival in the competition, who is chasing them from behind for the first place, only 3 points separate them at the moment, but they will also face each other in the Dutch Cup semifinals.

Having a very tight schedule for the popular team for the 3 competitions where the bill has already passed with the injury of the Mexican.

The Stadium

Feijenoord Stadium is the home of Feyenoord with a capacity for 51 thousand spectators, built on March 27, 1937, will be the venue for this game of the 22nd round of the Eredivisie.
