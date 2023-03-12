Feyenoord vs Volendam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Feyenoord vs Volendam Live Score
How to watch Feyenoord vs Volendam Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Feyenoord vs Volendam: match for the in Eredivisie Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, March 12, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for these players
From Volendam is the Dutch striker, Daryl van Mieghem. The winger and forward has scored in 20 games the amount of 5 goals and 3 assists. He is the maximum attacking reference of the visit.
Santiago has been injured
How will Volendam fare?
How are Feyenoord coming?
In the league they come from a win by the minimum with Groningen, in the cup they are still alive after beating Heerenveen with a goal by Santiago Giménez.
After this matchday they will face Ajax, a direct rival in the competition, who is chasing them from behind for the first place, only 3 points separate them at the moment, but they will also face each other in the Dutch Cup semifinals.
Having a very tight schedule for the popular team for the 3 competitions where the bill has already passed with the injury of the Mexican.