Juventus vs Sampdoria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

What time is the match Juventus vs Sampdoria, matchday 26 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for Juventus vs Sampdoria on March 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45pm
Sampdoria Statement
Dejan Stanković spoke ahead of facing Juventus: "We have Lammers out - the coach continued - we evaluated the conditions of Cuisance and Djuricic but I'm not very optimistic. You go to Turin to play a team that would be second in the standings without the sanction and that is also ahead in Europe. Juve have a very important squad, they play at home, they are tough and organized. They play direct soccer, with a coach like Allegri whom I respect a lot. We are in full emergency but we have to do our job." "We are Sampdoria and we have to keep the morale high for the shirt we wear - Stankovic continues -. In a thousand difficulties we must be proud to fight every game for these colors. I was certainly not happy after the draw with Salernitana: we had to do more, be a little more courageous and create more by taking some risks. Is salvation getting further away? It's a difficult year for us, from every point of view: I congratulate Spezia and Mr. Simplici who won last night against a superior team, but that's the way things are. We have to look at ourselves, keep working hard and hard: it's a joy to train every day these guys who give everything and they must do the same tomorrow".
Juventus Statement
Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of this match: "Sampdoria at first glance seem beatable, but their recent results can be misleading, because they have had their rivals very close. It's an important game because we can be second, that's where we are with what we've done on the pitch and that's the only thing that counts." "It's not a decisive week, but it is important. Winning the 'small games' is vital in the league. The direct confrontations are more balanced, you can win them or lose them, that's why we mustn't make a mistake in the small games." "Paul [Pogba] is available, while [Mattia] Perin and [Dušan] Vlahović will play. [Federico] Chiesa is out tomorrow, but hopefully he'll be back for Thursday, as will [Angel] Di Maria, who will be rested. Mattia] De Sciglio and [Samuel] Iling-Junior will return. [Mattia] Compagnon, from our Next Gen team, will be called up, while we hope to have [Arkadiusz] Milik back for the game against Inter." "The plan was for [Leonardo] Bonucci to play tomorrow, but Alex Sandro got injured and Leo played more minutes against Freiburg. Tomorrow we will understand how he is to see if he plays from the first minute.In midfield, I have to decide between [Leandro] Paredes and [Enzo] Barrenechea, while tomorrow morning I will evaluate the rest of the players." "It doesn't matter who plays, we have to have the right approach. The important thing is that the team understands the importance of this match."
How does Sampdoria arrive?
Sampdoria drew against Salernitana to zero goals, a rather intense duel where neither team managed to take this important advantage heading into this match.
How will Juventus arrive?
Juventus comes to this match after beating Freiburg by the minimum in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League, so it arrives in good spirits.
The match will be played at Juventus Stadium.
Juventus vs Sampdoria will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in Turin, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Juventus vs Sampdoria, matchday 26 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Juventus Stadium, at 15:45 hrs.