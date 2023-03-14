Wigan vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Wigan Athletic Football Club vs Coventry City in Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wigan Athletic Football Club vs Coventry City match in the Championship.
What time is Wigan Athletic Football Club vs Coventry City match for Championship?
This is the start time of the game Wigan Athletic Football Club vs Coventry City of March 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
Where and how to watch Wigan Athletic Football Club vs Coventry City live
The match will be broadcast on SKY.
If you want to watch Wigan Athletic Football Club vs Coventry City in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Wigan Athletic Football Club vs Coventry City in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Wigan coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0- against Norwich City, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Burnley 3-0 Wigan Athletic, Mar 11, 2023, English Championship
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic, 7 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Wigan Athletic 1-1 Birmingham City, 4 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Preston North End 2-1 Wigan Athletic, 25 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Wigan Athletic 0-0 Norwich City, 18 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Burnley 3-0 Wigan Athletic, Mar 11, 2023, English Championship
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic, 7 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Wigan Athletic 1-1 Birmingham City, 4 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Preston North End 2-1 Wigan Athletic, 25 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Wigan Athletic 0-0 Norwich City, 18 Feb, 2023, English Championship
How is Coventry coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Huddersfield Town, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Coventry City 1-1 Hull City, 11 Mar, 2023, England Championship
Huddersfield Town 0-4 Coventry City, 4 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City, 28 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland, 25 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Rotherham United 0-2 Coventry City, 18 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Coventry City 1-1 Hull City, 11 Mar, 2023, England Championship
Huddersfield Town 0-4 Coventry City, 4 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City, 28 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland, 25 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Rotherham United 0-2 Coventry City, 18 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Watch out for this Wigan player
The English striker, Will Keane, 30 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 32 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals and 2 assists in the Championship, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Coventry player
The Swedish striker, Viktor Gyökeres, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 34 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 17 goals in the tournament and 7 assists in the Championship, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Wigan Athletic Football Club vs Coventry City, a Championship match. The match will take place at the DW Stadium, at 15:45.