Philadelphia Union vs Alianza Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions
Foto: MLS

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs Alianza Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs Alianza match.
2:55 PM3 hours ago

What time is Philadelphia Union vs Alianza match?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs Alianza of 14th March in several countries:

Where To Watch Phialdelphia Union vs Alianza around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

March 14, 2023

20:00

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

March 14, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Bolivia

March 14, 2023

19:00

ESPN, Star +

Brasil

March 14, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Chile

March 14, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Colombia

March 14, 2023

19:00

ESPN, Star +

Ecuador

March 14, 2023

19:00

ESPN, Star +

Spain

March 15, 2023

1:00 

CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook

Mexico

March 14, 2023

18:00

FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium

Peru

March 14, 2023

19:00 

ESPN, Star +
2:50 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Philadelphia Union player:

The player to watch for this match will be the offensive midfielder, Dániel Gazdag, the current striker is a piece for Philadelphia Union and he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

2:45 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Alianza player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Henry Romero, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for Alianza and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

2:40 PM3 hours ago

Last Philadelphia Union lineup:

A. Blake; O. Mbaizo, J. Glesnes, J. Elliot, K. Wagner; J. Martinez; A. Bedoya, L. Flach; D. Gazdag; J. Carranza, M. Uhre,
2:35 PM3 hours ago

Alianza's last lineup:

M. González; M. Monterrosa, O. Maldonado, N. Orellana, C. Mancilla; M. Murillo, E. Hernández, W. Canales; J. Portillo, R. Zelaya, H. Romero.
2:30 PM3 hours ago

Background:

Alianza and Philadelphia Union already had their first meeting in history and neither could come out on top, keeping the scales balanced with a scoreless draw, now, with a must-win or must-win, the balance will have to tip to one of the two sides. Also, for Alianza these MLS opponents are already familiar as they had previously faced FC dallas and New york RB in CONCACAF Champions League but the best result achieved was a draw.
2:25 PM3 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Sabaru Park is a sports venue located in the city of Chester, Pennsylvania in the United States and has a capacity to accommodate in its seats more than 18, 500 spectators, however, despite being a multipurpose stadium, it is normally used for games corresponding to the Philadelphia Union, a team that plays its home games in the MLS or first division of soccer in the United States.

At the international level, Sabaru Park has been the venue for the third place match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup between the United States and Panama, a game in which the Panamanians won 2-3 on penalties.

The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, have played their annual men's soccer rivalry, called the Army-Navy Cup at Subaru Park.

2:20 PM3 hours ago

They don't want complications

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Union are obliged to win the second leg of the tie as they failed to take the lead on aggregate, so it is a fact that the second leg will have to be dominated by the MSL side to stay alive on the road to the CONCACAF knockout stage, however, one of the big factors is that in the first leg played at the Cuscatlán Stadium, Philadelphia Union did not manage to impose itself and left Alianza alive, a team that has ample possibilities of giving the bell and leaving them out of the competition, increasing the demand of the Union who has to make an almost perfect game because a single mistake could end up being costly.  
2:15 PM3 hours ago

Looking to surprise

Alianza is a team known for always being present in the CONCACAF Champions League fighting to reach the final and looking to one day conquer the trophy that accredits them to the World Cup party at club level. In this match, Alianza will have to pull out all the stops for Salvadoran soccer and win as visitors in front of a Sabaru Park that will surely be full to capacity to support the local team, so Alianza will have to look for the victory if they want to advance to the next round and continue to transcend in the most important championship at club level in the CONCACAF area, also, the 0-0 draw of the last game allows them that the balance is not tilted to either side, raising the possibility of leaving out the Union. 
2:10 PM3 hours ago

CONCACAF Champions League kicks off

One of the most exciting tournaments in the continent is back, the CONCACAF Champions League returns with all the actions to look for the new champion to be crowned in the North American zone and represent the entire confederation in the next Club World Cup where they seek glory at an international level to be the number one among thousands of clubs. In this match, Philadelphia Union will host Alianza at Sabaru Park to face the last 90 minutes of this playoff, after what happened in the previous tournament with the great victory of the Seattle Sunders over the Pumas, taking MLS for the first time in the history of the competition to the top, the Philadelphia Union will want to maintain the hierarchy of the same and reach the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.
2:05 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Philadelphia Union vs Alianza match will be played at Sabaru Park, in Pensilvania, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
2:00 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union vs Alianza!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
