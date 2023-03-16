Orlando City vs Tigres Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Orlando City vs Tigres Live Score
What time is Orlando City vs Tigres match?
|
Where To Watch Motagua vs Pachuca around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
March 15, 2023
|
20:15
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
March 15, 2023
|
21:15
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Bolivia
|
March 15, 2023
|
19:15
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Brasil
|
March 15, 2023
|
21:15
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Chile
|
March 15, 2023
|
21:15
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Colombia
|
March 15, 2023
|
19:15
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Ecuador
|
March 15, 2023
|
19:15
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Spain
|
March 16, 2023
|
1:15
|
CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook
|
Mexico
|
March 15, 2023
|
18:15
|
FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium
|
Peru
|
March 15, 2023
|
19:15
|
ESPN, Star +
Watch out for this Tigres player:
Watch out for this Tigres player:
Watch out for this Orlando City player:
Tigres' last lineup:
Orlando City's final lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium:
Its construction began on October 16, 2014 and was completed on February 24, 2017. Orlando City played its first home game on March 5, 2017 against New York City FC.
About the Stadium:
Its construction began on October 16, 2014 and was completed on February 24, 2017. Orlando City played its first home game on March 5, 2017 against New York City FC.
About the Stadium:
The Olympic Stadium in the city of San Pedro Sula is the largest Olympic stadium in Central America; and the second largest sports stadium in Central America and the Caribbean; it is also one of the most modern in the region.