Orlando City vs Tigres Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Orlando City vs Tigres Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Orlando City vs Tigres match.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Orlando City vs Tigres match?

This is the start time of the game Orlando City vs Tigres of 15th March in several countries:

Where To Watch Motagua vs Pachuca around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

March 15, 2023

20:15

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

March 15, 2023

21:15

ESPN, Star +

Bolivia

March 15, 2023

19:15

ESPN, Star +

Brasil

March 15, 2023

21:15

ESPN, Star +

Chile

March 15, 2023

21:15

ESPN, Star +

Colombia

March 15, 2023

19:15

ESPN, Star +

Ecuador

March 15, 2023

19:15

ESPN, Star +

Spain

March 16, 2023

1:15

CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook

Mexico

March 15, 2023

18:15

FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium

Peru

March 15, 2023

19:15 

ESPN, Star +
2:50 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Tigres player:

The player to watch for this match will be center forward, André-Pierre Gignac, the current feline killer is a fundamental piece for Tigres, he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will seek to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

2:45 PM2 hours ago

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Orlando City player:

The player to watch for this match will be midfielder Martín Ojeda, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for Orlando City and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Tigres' last lineup:

N. Gúzman; J. Aquino, I. Lichnovsky, Samir, J. Angulo; F. Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, J. Vigón, L. Quiñones; N. Ibáñez, A. Gignac.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Orlando City's final lineup:

P. Gallese; L. Petrasso, R. Jansson, R. Schlegel, M. Halliday; C. Araújo, M. Pereyra; I. Angulo, M. Ojeda, F. Torres; R. Enrique.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Background:

Orlando City and Tigres already had their first meeting in history and neither could come out on top, keeping the scales balanced with a scoreless draw, now, with a must-win or must-win, the balance will have to tip to one of the two sides. Likewise, these MLS rivals are already familiar to Tigres, as they have previously faced Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo and LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions League, and so far they have remained undefeated against opponents from the neighboring league.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Orlando City Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Orlando, Florida in the United States, is used for professional soccer practice and has a capacity to accommodate in its seats more than 25, 500 spectators. It is currently the home of the Orlando City Football Club, a team that belongs to the professional soccer league in the United States or popularly known as MLS.

Its construction began on October 16, 2014 and was completed on February 24, 2017. Orlando City played its first home game on March 5, 2017 against New York City FC.

2:15 PM2 hours ago

2:10 PM2 hours ago

2:05 PM2 hours ago

They do not want to fail

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Union are forced to win the second leg of the playoffs as they failed to take the lead on aggregate, so it is a fact that the second leg will have to be dominated by the Liga BBVA MX team to stay alive on the road to the CONCACAF qualifiers, however, one of the biggest factors is that the Mexican team will have to win the second leg of the playoffs, one of the big factors is that in the first leg played at the Universitario Stadium, Tigres did not manage to impose themselves and left Orlando City alive, a team that has ample possibilities of ringing the bell and leaving them out of the competition, increasing the demand on the universitarios who have to play an almost perfect game and bring out that offensive power that characterizes them in the Mexican league.  
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Looking to surprise

The Orlando City team is a well-known team as they have almost always been present in the CONCACAF Champions League and now, in this edition, they will once again be looking to go far in the competition, as well as to fight to reach the final and one day conquer the trophy that will take them to the World Cup at club level. In this match, Orlando City will have to win at home after having managed to keep a clean sheet at the Universitario Stadium and complicate matters for Tigres, as they are now at home and with their own people, Orlando City will have to use this factor to their advantage to leave the felines out and continue their progress in this CONCACAF Champions League; however, the Orlando City lions have already faced a Mexican team on one occasion and were unable to defeat them, so the feline team will have to be on the lookout for any mistake that the MLS team might make.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

CONCACAF Champions League kicks off

One of the most exciting tournaments in the continent is back, the CONCACAF Champions League returns with all the actions to look for the new champion to be crowned in the North American zone and represent the entire confederation in the next Club World Cup where they seek glory at an international level to be the number one among thousands of clubs. In this match, Orlando City will host Club de Fútbol Tigres at the Orlando City Stadium to face the last 90 minutes of this playoff, after what happened in the previous tournament with the great victory of the Seattle Sunders over Pumas, taking MLS to the top for the first time in the history of the competition, the UANL Tigres will want to dominate again this competition that once took them to the Club World Cup and return the glory to Liga MX.
1:50 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Orlando City vs Tigres match will be played at Orlando City Stadium, in Orlando, Florida, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 pm ET.
1:45 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League: Orlando City vs Tigres!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
