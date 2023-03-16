Feyenoord vs Shakhtar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Live Score in Europa League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord vs Shakhtar match for the Europa League 2023 on VAVEL US.
How to watch Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Thursday, March 16
USA Time: 1:45 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): Paramount and VIX+
USA TV channel (Spanish): VIX+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Feyenoord
Timon Wellenreuther; Marcus Pedersen, Lutsharel Geertruida, David Hancko, Quilindschy Hartman; Mats Wieffer, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sebastian Szymański, Oussama Idrissi; Danilo.
Last lineup Shakhtar
Anatoli Trubin; Lucas Taylor, Mykola Matviyenko,Yaroslav Rakitskyi, Dmytro Topalov; Taras Stepanenko; Oleksandr Zubkov, Artem Bondarenko, Heorhiy Sudakov, Dmytro Kryskiv; Lassina Traore.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will be Jesús Gil Manzano; Ángel Nevado, first line; Iker de Francisco, second line; José Luis Munuera, fourth assistant.
How is Shakhtar coming along?
On the other hand, the Ukrainian team has not been able to give its fans much joy, at least during the first leg, which ended in a draw and had to be played in Poland due to the war problems involving the country of Ukraine. However, the team coached by Igor Jovićević, continues with the good rhythm in their local league where in their most recent match, Shakhtar Donetsk won 3-0 against Kryvbas to remain as leaders of the Ukrainian Premier League with 39 points.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
The Dutch team has had a fairly acceptable season, and in their local league they are in first place in the Eredevisie, specifically with 58 points, the result of 17 wins, 7 draws and 1 defeat. As for the Europa League, Feyenoord wants to be a protagonist and continue its undefeated streak so far this year. In this Europa League tournament, the Dutch team is coming from a draw in the first leg against Shakhtar. In their most recent match against Groningen, the Feyenoord side managed a 1-0 victory.
Europa League Round of 16, second leg
We continue with the activity in European tournaments and, in this almost weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the second round of the Europa League. The Feijenoord stadium will witness this clash between Feyenoord and Shakhtar. Both teams will want to continue advancing in the competition and continue to have a good season, after the draw in the first leg, both are obliged to win in this second leg. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Feijenoord Stadium
The Feyenoord - Shakhtar match will be played at the Feijenoord stadium, in Roterdam, Netherlands. Kickoff is scheduled for 13:45 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Europa League match: Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!