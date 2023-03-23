Hungary vs Estonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly match Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hungary vs Estonia match in the Friendly match.
What time is Hungary vs Estonia match for Friendly match?

This is the start time of the game Hungary vs Estonia of March 23th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
USA: 2:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 13:30 hours
Paraguay: 13:30 hours
Spain: 8:30 p.m. ET
Where and how Hungary vs Estonia and live

The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Hungary vs Estonia in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background

This will be the 7th meeting between both teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, having 4 wins for Hungary, 1 draw and 1 win for Estonia.
Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between states two squads, the dominance has been very balanced, who has 3 wins for Hungary, 1 for Estonia and 1 draw, for both teams, leaving the balance very uneven.
Hungary 2-0 Estonia, 15 Nov, 2018, UEFA Nations League
Estonia 3-3 Hungary, 15 Oct, 2018, UEFA Nations League
Hungary 5-1 Estonia, 10 Sep, 2013, UEFA Qualifiers
Estonia 1-0 Hungary, 12 Oct, 2012, UEFA Playoffs
Hungary 0-1 Estonia, 19 Nov, 2003, International Friendlies
How is Hungary doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against England, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Hungary 2-1 Greece, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Luxembourg 2-2 Hungary, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Hungary 0-2 Italy, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Germany 0-1 Hungary, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
England 0-4 Hungary, 14 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Estonia doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against San Marino, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Finland 0-1 Estonia, 12 Jan, 2023, International friendlies
Iceland 1-1 Estonia, 8 Jan, 2023, International friendlies
Estonia 2-0 Lithuania, 19 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Latvia 1-1 Estonia, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
San Marino 0-4 Estonia, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Hungary vs Estonia, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at Puskás Aréna Park, at 14:30 pm.
