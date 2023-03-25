Brazil vs Marrocos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Friendly Match
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Brazil vs. Morocco on TV and in real time?

Brazil vs. Morocco
International Friendly Match

Date: March 25, 2023

Time: 6 pm (ET)

Venue: Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, Morocco
Broadcast: Band TV, BandPlay, ESPN, Star+ and Canal GB on YouTube.

6:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the Brazil vs. Morocco match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Brazil x Morocco will start at 6 pm ET, being played at Ibn Batouta Stadium, in Tangier, Morocco, valid for the International Friendly match on the first Fifa Date 2023. The duel will be broadcasted by Band, on open TV and BandPlay (streaming), ESPN and Star+ and Canal GB, of the iconic narrator Galvão Bueno, on YouTube. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
6:50 AM2 hours ago

TRIBUTE TO PELÉ!

In their first game since Pelé's death, the Brazilian men's soccer team will pay tribute to the King of Football in the friendly against Morocco. Behind every player's number on the back of the uniform will be Pelé's name.

In addition, before the game there will be one minute of applause in reverence to the King. During the game, advertising boards will display the image of the greatest striker of the Seleção.

Internally, the Seleção has already been paying homage to Pelé in Morocco. A picture of the legendary number 10 was displayed inside the training center used by Brazil in Tangier, a city in the north of the African country. Players and members of the technical commission pass daily through the place where the picture is displayed.

6:45 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE BRAZIL:

Ederson (Weverton), Emerson Royal, Éder Militão, Ibañez e Alex Telles; Casemiro, Andrey Santos e Lucas Paquetá; Rony, Vini Junior e Rodrygo.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

HAKIMI:

The Moroccan captain was cautious about the player, who faces a string of injuries in 2023. Hakimi played in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern on February 14, but injured his thigh and did not return until the return leg on March 8. After that, he did not take the field for the French club again.

- "For Achraf (Hakimi), it's 50/50 (% chance of playing). He will do the session but what is certain is that we will not take any risks. He really wants to play. If it goes well today, he can start tomorrow" - Regragui said.

Besides injuries, the 24-year-old Hakimi is also dealing with off-field problems. He was accused of rape in late February and prosecuted by the French prosecutor's office, and denies the charges.

6:35 AM2 hours ago

How do Brazil and Morocco arrive for the friendly match?

The Brazilian team will have a new addition on the bench: Ramon Menezes. The interim is who will be in charge of the Seleção, still without a coach since the departure of Tite. The coach, who leads the under-20 team, called promising youngsters for the confrontation, such as Andrey Santos, Vitor Roque and Robert Renan.

Some surprises were also called, such as Palmeiras players Rony and Raphael Veiga. Neymar, with a right ankle injury, was left off the list. This will be the team's first match after its elimination in the World Cup, against Croatia in the quarterfinals.

On the other side, Morocco arrives on a high after having the best campaign in its history. The African team reached the semifinals of the Qatar Cup, falling to runner-up France. Coach Walid Regragui kept the same basis of that team, with the highlight being the attacking midfielder Ziyech and the midfielders Ounahi and Amrabat.

6:30 AM2 hours ago

Ramon Menezes:

"Rony is a sensational guy, he has an impressive charisma, he says a lot what the Brazilian people are, the simplicity, the work. He is here on merit, for everything he has done in the last years at Palmeiras, everything he has produced, the performance. He is a player who can help us a lot."
6:25 AM2 hours ago

RONY!

The striker Rony, from Palmeiras, will be the starter of the Brazilian team in the friendly against Morocco, this Saturday, at 6 pm (ET), at Ibn Batouta Stadium. 

Rony, a newcomer to the Seleção, stood out in training this week and won the admiration of his teammates and coach Ramon Menezes for his application on the field.

Besides him, another newcomer will start Saturday's match: Vasco's midfielder Andrey Santos, who is only 18 years old. Rony won the position of Vitor Roque, who started the week among the starters. Thus, Rodrygo will be moved to the center of the attack of the National Team.

Foto: Rafael Ribeiro / CBF

 

6:20 AM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Brazil x Morocco is valid in an International Friendly for the first Fifa Date 2023.

In the beginning of the cycle aiming for the World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico, Brazil will have news in the team. There will be few names that were starters in Qatar that will start playing this Saturday with Ramon Menezes.

Semifinalists in the World Cup in Qatar, Morocco made history and achieved the position of best qualification of an African team in a World Cup by finishing in fourth place. Walid Regragui's team, which was much celebrated after the tournament, will play with the support of its fans, who are expected to fill the stadium with a capacity of over 60,000 people.

Morocco arrives with a more balanced team for the match, since they keep a good part of the team that finished fourth in the World Cup. Brazil, in turn, has a completely different team. However, there is no favoritism for the match. The ball starts rolling for Brazil x Morocco, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, in Tangier, Morocco.

6:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Brazil vs. Morocco live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a friendly match between two teams that competed in the World Cup 2022: on one side the Brazilian National Team, which arrives with a new captain: Ramon Menezes is the interim coach who took over after the departure of Tite. Brazil arrives with new additions to the line-up and many youngsters who were champions of the South American U-20 Championship. On the other side is Morocco, which was one of the sensations of the World Cup and came fourth in the World Cup in Qatar. The Moroccan team lost in the semifinals to runner-up France and in the third place match to Croatia. Both teams will meet in an International Friendly on the first Fifa Date 2023. The match will take place in the city of Tangier, in the African country. The duel will be played at 7 pm ET, at the Ibn Batouta Stadium. Follow everything about the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo