Brazil vs Marrocos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Friendly Match

When is the Brazil vs. Morocco match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
TRIBUTE TO PELÉ!
In addition, before the game there will be one minute of applause in reverence to the King. During the game, advertising boards will display the image of the greatest striker of the Seleção.
Internally, the Seleção has already been paying homage to Pelé in Morocco. A picture of the legendary number 10 was displayed inside the training center used by Brazil in Tangier, a city in the north of the African country. Players and members of the technical commission pass daily through the place where the picture is displayed.
PROBABLE BRAZIL:
HAKIMI:
- "For Achraf (Hakimi), it's 50/50 (% chance of playing). He will do the session but what is certain is that we will not take any risks. He really wants to play. If it goes well today, he can start tomorrow" - Regragui said.
Besides injuries, the 24-year-old Hakimi is also dealing with off-field problems. He was accused of rape in late February and prosecuted by the French prosecutor's office, and denies the charges.
How do Brazil and Morocco arrive for the friendly match?
Some surprises were also called, such as Palmeiras players Rony and Raphael Veiga. Neymar, with a right ankle injury, was left off the list. This will be the team's first match after its elimination in the World Cup, against Croatia in the quarterfinals.
On the other side, Morocco arrives on a high after having the best campaign in its history. The African team reached the semifinals of the Qatar Cup, falling to runner-up France. Coach Walid Regragui kept the same basis of that team, with the highlight being the attacking midfielder Ziyech and the midfielders Ounahi and Amrabat.
Ramon Menezes:
RONY!
Rony, a newcomer to the Seleção, stood out in training this week and won the admiration of his teammates and coach Ramon Menezes for his application on the field.
Besides him, another newcomer will start Saturday's match: Vasco's midfielder Andrey Santos, who is only 18 years old. Rony won the position of Vitor Roque, who started the week among the starters. Thus, Rodrygo will be moved to the center of the attack of the National Team.
TIME AND PLACE!
In the beginning of the cycle aiming for the World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico, Brazil will have news in the team. There will be few names that were starters in Qatar that will start playing this Saturday with Ramon Menezes.
Semifinalists in the World Cup in Qatar, Morocco made history and achieved the position of best qualification of an African team in a World Cup by finishing in fourth place. Walid Regragui's team, which was much celebrated after the tournament, will play with the support of its fans, who are expected to fill the stadium with a capacity of over 60,000 people.
Morocco arrives with a more balanced team for the match, since they keep a good part of the team that finished fourth in the World Cup. Brazil, in turn, has a completely different team. However, there is no favoritism for the match. The ball starts rolling for Brazil x Morocco, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, in Tangier, Morocco.
International Friendly Match
Date: March 25, 2023
Time: 6 pm (ET)
Venue: Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, Morocco
Broadcast: Band TV, BandPlay, ESPN, Star+ and Canal GB on YouTube.