Luxembourg vs Portugal: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

Tune in here Luxembourg vs Portugal Live Score
How to watch Luxembourg vs Portugal Live in TV and Stream
What time is Luxembourg vs Portugal match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+
Brazil: 3:45PM in Star+, Sportv
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 2:45PM in Fox Sports2, Fox Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com
Mexico: 1:45PM in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN
Luxembourg vs Portugal
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com app.
Martínez!
Roberto Martínez, Portugal's coach, commented on the team captains and the victory in the last match: "Right now, the players with the most experience, the players with the most internationalizations, will be the ones representing the team. Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva are the players with the most international caps and will be the captains of this team. From there, it is important to focus on tomorrow's game. There is no margin for error. We have to be at the highest level from the first minute. Yes, the result is very important. It was an opportunity to get to know the players and to understand how we can best extract the qualities of the players. I am very proud of my players. The attitude shown today was a continuation [of what was shown in training]. We have to enjoy moments like this. The crowd was fantastic. You can see that it is very special when you play for the Portuguese National Team and the players followed this line. It was another step forward for us to prepare for the next game".
Holtz!
Before the match Luc Holtz, Luxembourg's coach, spoke about what he expects from the clash with Portugal: "It could be that they have a bad day and it is to be hoped that Luxembourg can have a good day. The pressure is always there when you play against a big team and tomorrow [Sunday] we won't know if it might be another lucky day. For me it doesn't matter what system they play, because it will always be difficult. They are players with very strong technique and flexibility. I think [Roberto Martínez] has to worry more about his eleven and which players he has to leave out. It's one of the best teams in the world and it's always a special game. I was born here, my family lives here, and I'm going to defend the people of Luxembourg. I will do my utmost for my country. We have been improving a lot, the results also say that. We play at home and the big teams also have a day when they play worse. It could be our day tomorrow [Sunday]. We believe in that and we have our weapons."
Uma noite perfeita junto da nossa família! 🫂🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 23, 2023
🔜: 🇱🇺
A perfect evening next to our family! 🫂🇵🇹 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/vClzZMlMS1
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Euro Cup Qualifiers match: Luxembourg vs Portugal Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.