Luxembourg vs Portugal: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Euro Cup Qualifiers Match
Image: Portugal

9:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Luxembourg vs Portugal Live Score

8:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Luxembourg vs Portugal Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Luxembourg vs Portugal live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports2.
8:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Luxembourg vs Portugal match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Luxembourg vs Portugal of 26th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+
Brazil: 3:45PM in Star+, Sportv
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 2:45PM in Fox Sports2, Fox Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com
Mexico: 1:45PM in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Luxembourg vs Portugal

Luxembourg and Portugal have met 19 times in history, with only one win for Luxembourg, one draw, and 17 wins for Portugal. In those 19 meetings Luxembourg scored only eight goals, while Portugal scored an incredible 59.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com app.

8:40 AM2 hours ago

Referee

Radu Petrescu will referee the match, with Radu Ghinguleac and Mircea Mihail Grigoriu as assistant referees. Ovidiu Hategan will be the VAR commander.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Probable Portugal

The probable Portugal team for the match is: Rui Patrício, Danilo, Rubén Dias and Inácio; João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Guerreiro; Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Probable Luxembourg

The likely Luxembourg team for the match is: Moris, Bohnert, Chanot, Gerson and Pinto; Sinani, Barreiro, Pereira, Olesen and Sanches; Rodrigues.
8:25 AM3 hours ago

Martínez!

Roberto Martínez, Portugal's coach, commented on the team captains and the victory in the last match: "Right now, the players with the most experience, the players with the most internationalizations, will be the ones representing the team. Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva are the players with the most international caps and will be the captains of this team. From there, it is important to focus on tomorrow's game. There is no margin for error. We have to be at the highest level from the first minute. Yes, the result is very important. It was an opportunity to get to know the players and to understand how we can best extract the qualities of the players. I am very proud of my players. The attitude shown today was a continuation [of what was shown in training]. We have to enjoy moments like this. The crowd was fantastic. You can see that it is very special when you play for the Portuguese National Team and the players followed this line. It was another step forward for us to prepare for the next game".

8:20 AM3 hours ago

Holtz!

Before the match Luc Holtz, Luxembourg's coach, spoke about what he expects from the clash with Portugal: "It could be that they have a bad day and it is to be hoped that Luxembourg can have a good day. The pressure is always there when you play against a big team and tomorrow [Sunday] we won't know if it might be another lucky day. For me it doesn't matter what system they play, because it will always be difficult. They are players with very strong technique and flexibility. I think [Roberto Martínez] has to worry more about his eleven and which players he has to leave out. It's one of the best teams in the world and it's always a special game. I was born here, my family lives here, and I'm going to defend the people of Luxembourg. I will do my utmost for my country. We have been improving a lot, the results also say that. We play at home and the big teams also have a day when they play worse. It could be our day tomorrow [Sunday]. We believe in that and we have our weapons."

8:15 AM3 hours ago

Group J

Portugal leads group J of these Qualifiers with three points, tied with Bosnia, being two points above Slovakia and Luxembourg, and three of Iceland and Liechtenstein. Remember that only the top two qualify for the European Championship.
8:10 AM3 hours ago

Last matches: Portugal

Portugal in turn comes with two wins and one defeat. The first victory came while still in the World Cup, on December 6, when they beat Switzerland 6-1, with goals from Gonçalo Ramos (3), Pepe, Guerreiro and Rafael Leão, while Akanji pulled one back. On the 10th then came the elimination in the quarterfinals, losing 1-0 to Morocco, with goal from En-Nesyri. And last Thursday (23) the victory was 4-0 over Liechtenstein, with goals from João Canelo, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo (2).
8:05 AM3 hours ago

Last matches: Luxembourg

Luxembourg had three straight draws in their last three matches. On November 17, 2022 Luxembourg hosted Hungary and drew 2-2, with Gerson Rodrigues opening the scoring for Luxembourg, Szalai equalizing, Németh turning and Curci equalizing again. After this, on the 20th of the same month, once again at home, the draw was without goals against Bulgaria. And last Thursday (23), Luxembourg took the field and drew 0-0 with Slovakia.
8:00 AM3 hours ago

VAVEL Logo