Argentina vs Curacao Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Argentina vs Curacao Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Argentina vs Curacao match.
What time is Argentina vs Curacao match for friendly match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Curacao of 23th March in several countries:
|
Where to watch Argentina vs Curacao
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
March 28, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
March 28, 2023
|
20:30
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
March 28, 2023
|
18:30
|
Brasil
|
March 28, 2023
|
20:30
|
Chile
|
March 28, 2023
|
20:30
|
Colombia
|
March 28, 2023
|
18:30
|
Ecuador
|
March 28, 2023
|
18:30
|
España
|
March 29, 2023
|
0:30
|
Mexico
|
March 28, 2023
|
17:30
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
March 28, 2023
|
18:30
Watch out for this player from Curacao:
The player to watch for this match will be midfielder, Elson Hooi, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Argentina:
The player to watch for this match will be the winger on the right or sometimes attacking midfielder, Lionel Messi, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Curacao lineup:
E. Room; M. Maria, L. Bacuna, C. Martina, J. Gaari; R. Bonevacia, V. Anita; G. Kastaneer, E. Hooi, J. Bacuna; R. Janga.
Argentina's last line-up:
D. Martínez; N. Molina, C. Romero, N. Otamendi, N. Tagliafico; R. De Paul, E. Fernández, A. Mac Allister; L. Messi, J. Álvarez, A. Di Maria.
Background:
Argentina and Curaçao have never faced each other in their history, however, the Argentine team already knows what it is like to face teams from the CONCACAF area, where statistics reflect a wide superiority of the Argentines over the North American region. Likewise, this will be one of the most important matches in Curaçao's history, so they will have to put all their efforts into the game.
About the Stadium:
The Estadio Único is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Santiago de Estéreo in Argentina. It is one of the newest stadiums in Argentina and South America as it was inaugurated in 2021 with the Argentine Super Cup match between Racing Club and River Plate.
It was planned to be one of the venues for the Copa América 2021, where the Chile-Paraguay and Uruguay-Paraguay matches would be played, but the competition finally went to Brazil at the request of the Argentine government to Conmebol, in view of the increase in cases of covid.
For transcending in soccer
The Curaçao team, on the other hand, will begin to navigate a project full of new illusions to materialize and materialize in view of the 2026 World Cup, since the hosts have qualified and with the increased quota, Curaçao must face the next hexagonal as well as the following international competitions with greater seriousness and relevance if they want to debut on a stage of such magnitude as the greatest soccer festival. Now, facing Argentina, a serious and high-level opponent, the Curaçao squad will be able to measure themselves and point out mistakes in order to keep improving.
The world champions are back
The current world champion, the Argentine national soccer team, returns home with its people in a Monumental Stadium that will surely be full of the albicelestes colors and packed with fans who will want to impose themselves from the stands with chants that will shake the rival and raise the spirits of their national team, also, being in Argentine territory, Messi and company will have to prove that the Argentinean power is still in force, so getting the victory will not be an option, but an obligation, also, it is well known that Argentina has a great advantage over the CONCACAF teams, so the statistics show that the evening will be a party in Argentina.
The FIFA Date is back
After a long wait, the FIFA Date is back for more emotions of the duels between the national teams, finally the national teams will have again their top stars to play two matches against other nations and to begin to forge the World Cup project for the next qualifying rounds of the greatest soccer festival and the following national competitions. Likewise, it will be important to start adding the young promises of each nation, since they will be in charge of taking the baton for the following competitions and international commitments, without forgetting the current referents who will be in charge of guiding the new generations in this new change. For this duel, Argentina and Curacao, two teams from different confederations, will face each other in order to continue improving, adapting their new project and finding some mistakes that need to be improved.
Kick-off time
The Argentina vs Curacao match will be played at Estadio Unico, in Santiago de Estereo, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Argentina vs Curacao!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.