Liberia vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the African Cup of Nations Match

Tune in here Liberia vs South Africa in Qualification for the African Cup of Nations
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liberia vs South Africa match in the Qualification for the African Cup of Nations.
What time is Liberia vs South Africa match for Qualification for the African Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Liberia vs South Africa of March 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 12:00 pm
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 pm ET
Ecuador: 12:00 pm ET
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how Liberia vs South Africa and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Liberia vs South Africa in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Liberia doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Senegal, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
South Africa 2-2 Liberia, 24 Mar, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Egypt 3-0 Liberia, 27 Sep, 2022, International friendlies
Niger 0-0 Liberia, 25 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Senegal 1-2 Liberia, 30 Jul, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Liberia 0-3 Senegal, 24 Jul, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
How is South Africa doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Sierra Leone, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
South Africa 2-2 Liberia, 24 Mar, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
South Africa 1-1 Angola ,20 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
South Africa 2-1 Mozambique, 17 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
South Africa 1-0 Botswana ,27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
South Africa 4-0 Sierra Leone, 24 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Watch out for this Liberian player
The forward of Liberia, Mohammed Sangare of 24 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played 14 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals and 0 assists in the Accrington Stanley of the English League One, being crucial for his selection, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates, in this tournament he has a goal.
Watch out for this player from South Africa
The South African striker, Lyle Foster 22 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 0 games as a starter and 7 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the tournament and 0 assists in the English League Championship with Burnley, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 2 games and 3 goals in the competition.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Liberia vs South Africa match, corresponding to the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex at 12:00.