Comoros vs Ivory Coast LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the African Cup of Nations Match

Tune in here Comoros vs Ivory Coast in Qualification for the African Cup of Nations
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Comoros vs Ivory Coast match in the Qualification for the African Cup of Nations.
What time is Comoros vs Ivory Coast match for Qualification for the African Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Comoros vs Ivory Coast of March 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how Comoros vs Côte d'Ivoire and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Comoros vs Ivory Coast in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Comoros doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against South Africa, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
South Africa 2-2 Liberia, Mar 24, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Côte d'Ivoire 3-1 Comoros Islands, Mar 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Burkina Faso 2-1 Comoros Islands, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Comoros Islands 0-1 Tunisia, 22 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
South Africa 0-0 Comoros Islands, 30 Jul, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Comoros Islands 0-1 South Africa, 22 Jul, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
How is Ivory Coast doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Uganda, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ivory Coast 3-1 Comoros Islands, Mar 24, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Algeria 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire, 27 Jan, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Uganda 1-3 Cote d'Ivoire, 22 Jan, 2023, African Cup of Nations Championship
Democratic Republic of the Congo 0-0 Côte d'Ivoire, 18 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Ivory Coast 0-1 Senegal, 14 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Watch out for this Comorian player
The forward of Comoros, Youssouf M'Changama of 32 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played 6 games as a starter and 14 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals and 0 assists in AJ Auxerre of Ligue 1, being crucial for his selection, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates, in this tournament he has a goal.
Watch out for this player from Ivory Coast
The Ivorian striker, Cristian Kouame 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 18 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the tournament and 2 assists in Serie A with Fiorentina, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 2 games and 3 goals in the competition.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Comoros vs Côte d'Ivoire match, corresponding to the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Stade Omnisports de Malouzini at 15:00.