Bournemouth vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Premier League

Fulham's last line-up
Fulham's last lineup was as follows: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Reid, Pereira, Willian and Mitrovic.
Bournemouth's last lineup
Bournemouth's last lineup was as follows: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly, Rothwell, Lerma, Ouattara, Billing, Anthony and Solanke.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Fulham of April in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM,
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brasil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 11:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Venezuela: 10:00 AM.
Where to watch
History between them
These teams have met 14 times, where Bournemouth has won more games than its rival, with a difference of four victories. Gary O'Neil's side have won on six occasions, while Fulham have won in two matches. In six other matches they have drawn against each other.
Fulham standings
Fulham are in ninth position, collecting 39 points in 27 games. They are eight points behind Newcastle who have 47 points and are the team in fifth place to fight for the play-off places for the Europa League. As visitors, they have collected 17 points in 13 matches, winning five games, drawing two and losing six.
Bournemouth standings
Bournemouth are in 19th place, with 24 points from 27 games. They are one point behind Leicester who have 25 points and are the team in 17th position, the place where salvation is to stay next year in the Premier League. At home, they have 16 points in 13 games, winning four games, drawing four and losing five.
Fulham's last match
Fulham's last match was in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, where they visited Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The result of the match was 3-1 in favor of the "Red Devils" who got the pass to the semifinals of the English Cup. The first half was a tentative one between the two teams, as neither team was able to take the lead, despite the chances. The first goal came thanks to Mitrovic who silenced the Theater of Dreams in the 50th minute of the match. The last 20 minutes were pure spectacle. In the 62nd minute there would be a double sending off for Fulham, Mitrovic and Willian would see the red card leaving their team with two less. United took advantage and with goals from Bruno Fernandes, twice, and Sabitzer sentenced the visitors and eliminated them from the FA Cup.
Bournemouth's last match
Bournemouth lost to Aston Villa, in the 38th round of the Premier League, in their visit to Villa Park by a resounding 3-0. Gary O'Neil's team returned to the path of defeat where they started losing from the beginning of the match. Douglas Luiz, taking advantage of Bailey's pass, scored in the 7th minute to put the home side ahead. The first half at Villa Park ended with a narrow victory. Bournemouth tried hard in the second half but were unlucky. In the last part of the game, Ramsey and Buendia put the visitors' team to the sword and they were not able to react to Douglas Luiz's early goal.