Real Madrid vs Valladolid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
What time is Real Madrid vs Valladolid match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Valladolid of April 2nd  in several countries:

Argentina: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 8:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 3:15 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Real Madrid vs Valladolid

The Merengue team has dominated the series with a balance of four wins and one draw, highlighting that Valladolid has gone more than 360 minutes without being able to score a goal.

Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid, season 2022

Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid, season 2021

Real Madrid 1-0 Valladolid, season 2020

Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid, season 2020

Real Madrid 1-1 Valladolid, 2019 season

Key Player Valladolid

Goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo will be the element to watch for this game because he will surely have a lot of work to do and could be decisive to get a positive result from a complicated field.
Key player Real Madrid

Frenchman Karim Benzema has struggled with injuries and has not been able to establish himself and star as he did last season, but that does not mean he is one of the best strikers in the world and could turn the tide of the campaign at any moment.
Last lineup Valladolid

13 Sergio Asenjo, 15 Jawad El Yamiq, 5 Javi Sánchez, 18 Sergio Escudero, 27 Iván Fresneda, 21 Iván Sánchez, 4 Enrique Perez, 8 Monchu, 25 Cyle Larin, 10 Óscar Plano, 11 Gonzalo Plata.
Last lineup Real Madrid

1 Thibaut Courtois, 22 Antonio Rüdiger, 3 Éder Militão, 6 Nacho, 2 Dani Carvajal, 10 Luka Modric, 8 Toni Kroos, 12 Eduardo Camavinga, 9 Karim Benzema, 20 Vinícius Júnior, 15 Federico Valverde.
Sounds to be Brazil coach

One of the rumors of the season is that Carlo Ancelotti could leave his place in the dugout to migrate to be the new DT of Brazil and this is what the president of that federation stated.

"Ancelotti is unanimously respected among the players. Not only (among) Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr. but all those who have played for him." "I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how consistent his work is. He needs no introductions. He really is a top coach, who has several achievements, and hopefully he can have even more," he stressed to Reuters and you have to keep a close eye on that because the buzz is starting to get louder and louder.

Valladolid: to add up

Valladolid is in the last positions of the general table and although at the moment they are not in the worst three, the distance is very short and every matchday could make the difference, so getting a point in this complicated field could be key to save the category.
Real Madrid: turning the page

After losing the Clásico against Barcelona, Real Madrid is 12 points away from being LaLiga leader and will have to not let any more points slip away to try to close the gap and reach the last dates with life, although the priority must be to come back in the Copa del Rey and fight for one more UEFA Champions League.
The Kick-off

The Real Madrid vs Valladolid match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
