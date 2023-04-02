Roma vs Sampdoria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Roma vs Sampdoria Live Score in Serie A 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Roma vs Sampdoria match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Roma vs Sampdoria match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Sampdoria of April 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Bein Sports
Spain: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Roma vs Sampdoria
"La Loba" has the advantage in the last five matches with a record of three wins to one draw and one loss on any field.
Sampdoria 0-1 Roma, Serie A season 2022
Roma 1-1 Sampdoria, season 2021 Serie A
Sampdoria 2-0 Roma, season 2021 Serie A
Roma 1-0 Sampdoria, 2020 Serie A season
Key Player Sampdoria
Sampdoria are expected to suffer on their goal, so the interventions of their goalkeeper Martin Turk will be key to rescue a positive result, remembering that 15 days ago they pulled out an important win against Hellas Verona.
Key player Roma
Roma needs goals to be able to win and for that they will have the Argentine Paulo Dybala as one of their top players to generate and define the actions that are generated this Sunday.
Last lineup Sampdoria
22 Martin Turk, 17 Bram Nuytinck, 2 Bruno Amione, 4 Koray Günter, 7 Filip Djuricic, 20 Harry Winks, 3 Tommaso Augello, 59 Alessandro Zanoli, 23 Manolo Gabbiadini, 37 Mehdi Leris, 80 Michaël Cuisance.
Last lineup Roma
1 Rui Patrício, 6 Chris Smalling, 3 Ibañez, 23 Gianluca Mancini, 25 Georginio Wijnaldum, 4 Bryan Cristante, 37 Leonardo Spinazzola, 59 Nicola Zalewski, 11 Andrea Belotti, 7 Lorenzo Pellegrini, 21 Paulo Dybala.
Sampdoria: to win at all costs
Sampdoria have had a decent campaign to forget and with only 15 points in the championship it seems that they are destined to relegation, but they still have the chance to save themselves if they can get on a winning streak and starting from this Sunday, as they are now 9 units away from salvation.
Roma: looking for Champions League places
Due to the evenness of the fight for second place, every point taken or dropped can be key to get a place in the next UEFA Champions League, so Roma cannot afford to let go an unbeatable opportunity at home to regain the winning path.
The Kick-off
The Roma vs Sampdoria match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
