Cremonese vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

Tune in here Cremonese vs Fiorentina in Coppa Italia
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cremonese vs Fiorentina match in the Coppa Italia.
What time is Cremonese vs Fiorentina match for Coppa Italia?
This is the start time of the game Cremonese vs Fiorentina of April 05th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how Cremonese vs Fiorentina live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Cremonese vs Fiorentina in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 13th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the three points, leaving the balance in favor of Fiorentina with 6 wins, 6 draws and 0 wins for Cremonese.
Cremonese 0-2 Fiorentina, 12 Mar, 2023, Italy Serie A
Fiorentina 3-2 Cremonese, 14 Aug, 2022, Italy Serie A
How are Cremonese coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against AS Roma, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cremonese 1-3 Atalanta, Apr 1, 2023, Italian Serie A
Monza 1-1 Cremonese, 18 Mar, 2023, Italy Serie A
Cremonese 0-2 Fiorentina, 12 Mar, 2023, Italy Serie A
Sassuolo 3-2 Cremonese, 6 Mar, 2023, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 2-1 AS Roma, 28 Feb, 2023, Italy Serie A
How are Fiorentina coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-4 against Sivasspor, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Internazionale 0-1 Fiorentina, Apr 1, 2023, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 1-0 Lecce, 19 Mar, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sivasspor 1-4 Fiorentina, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Cremonese 0-2 Fiorentina, 12 Mar, 2023, Italy Serie A
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Watch out for this Cremonese player
The Nigerian striker, David Okereke 25 years old has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-fifth game in all competitions, 21 as a starter and fourth as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in Serie A and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help pass to the final, having 2 goals in the Cup.
Keep an eye on this Fiorentina player
The Serbian striker, Antonin Barak, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 15 games as a starter and 9 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in Serie A with Fiorentina, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, in addition to wanting to advance to the final, having his first goal in the Cup.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Cremonese vs Fiorentina, corresponding to the Coppa Italia. The match will take place at the Giovanni Zini Stadium, at 15:00.