Luton Town vs Blackpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

Follow here Luton Town vs Blackpool Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Luton Town vs Blackpool EFL Championship match.
What time is the Luton Town vs Blackpool match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Blackpool of April 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brazil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM.
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Luton Town last lineup
These were the XI players who started last game:
Ethan Horvath, Tom Lockyer, Daniel Potts, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, James Bree, Carlton Morris, and Elijah Adebayo.
Blackpool last lineup
These were the XI players who started last game:
Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thornley, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Kenneth Dougall, Tom Trybull, Charlie Patino, Jerry Yates, Chris Hamilton, Morgan Rogers, and Josh Bowler.
Blackpool Players to Watch
There are three Blackpool players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the English striker Jerry Yates (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 12 goals in 38 games played and scored in the previous game against Coventry City. Another player is Christopher Hamilton (#22), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 28 is the team's best assister with 5 assists in 33 games played. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Josh Bowler (#11), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals in 19 games played and we could see him score again on Monday.
Blackpool in the tournament
Blackpool had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting bottom of the tournament table. Until week 40 of the tournament they have a total of 35 points after 8 games won, 11 tied and 21 lost. They are located in the penultimate position of the general table and if they want to get out of that place they must win the game. Their last game was on April 7, ending in a 3-1 defeat against Cardiff City at Bloomfield Road and thus they recorded their 21st loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Luton Town Players to Watch
There are three Luton players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Carlton Morris (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 16 goals in 39 games played and scored in the previous game against Blackburn Rovers. Another player is James Bree (#2), he plays defense and at 30 years old is the second highest assister on the team with 4 assists in 27 games. And finally, we should be aware of forward Elijah Adebayo (#11), he is the second highest scorer and fifth highest assister on the team with 7 goals and 3 assists. We could see him score or assist again on Monday against Blackpool.
Luton Town in the tournament
Luton have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 40 of the tournament they have a total of 68 points after 18 games won, 14 tied and 8 lost. They are located in the third position of the general table and if they want to steal second place from Sheffield United they must win the game. Their last game was on April 7, 2023, drawing 0-0 against Millwall at The Den for their eighth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Kenilworth Road is located in the city of Luton, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 10,357 spectators. It was opened in 1905 and is currently the home of Luton Town Football Club.