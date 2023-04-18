Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid in Champions League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
93'
The match is over, Real Madrid beats Chelsea.
93'
87'
Goalkeeper! Powerful shot by Vinicius, the ball ends up being rejected by the goalkeeper.
83'
Chelsea is not on the pitch, Madrid dominates.
79'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Great driving by Valverde, the player reached the end line and delayed the ball for Rodrygo to push it in.
75'
Vinicius arrived with speed, but the ball stays with him and Kepa keeps this one.
67'
Chelsea changes. Gallagher, Mudryk and Fernandéz are replaced by Joao Félix, Cucurella and Sterling.
65'
Again the visitors shot at goal, but the ball went wide.
58'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Great play by Rodrygo, he passes to Vinicius, Vinicius returns the ball and Rodrygo himself scores the first of the night.
52'
Close! N'Golo Kanté sends a shot at goal, but the defense deflects the ball.
46'
Action resumes between Chelsea and Real Madrid.
45'
Real Madrid change. David Alaba replaces Rüdiger
45+2'
The first half is over, the score remains unopened.
45+1'
Goalkeeper! Great save by Courtis, preventing Cucurella's shot from entering his goal.
40'
Close! Modric's cross, Vinicius fails to finish correctly and misses a clear chance.
35'
Good intervention by Alaba, deflecting James' shot.
30'
Close! Cucurella looked for the first with a cross for Gallagher, who headed in, but the referee signaled offside.
24'
Benzema looks to generate danger, the visiting team goes all out.
16'
A powerful shot from James, but the ball goes wide.
8'
A back and forth match, both teams seek to generate danger, with the locals insisting on the visitors' goal.
0'
Action gets underway at Stamford Bridge
Real Madrid: LineUp
Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius
Chelsea: LineUp
Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Fofana, James, Kanté, Fernández, Kovacic, Cucurella, Gallagher, Havertz
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
Arrived
Chelsea is already at home, the home team will be looking to reverse the result and qualify.
Present
Real Madrid is already at the Stamford Bridge stadium, the visiting team will be looking to complete their feat.
Watch out for this player
Real Madrid has to pay close attention to Havertz, the striker will be looking to generate danger and score goals to qualify for the next phase.
Watch out for this player
Karim Benzema is the player to watch for Madrid, the striker will go all out to score goals and help his team qualify for the semifinals.
He goes with everything!
Blues boss gives Havertz and Gallagher a chance, Joao Felix and Sterling are sacrificed to the substitutes' bench.
What a thing!
Chelsea have only lost once at home in the last two Champions League seasons, the match where they lost to this same team.
What a thing!
The last time these teams met was in the second leg of the quarterfinals, in which Real Madrid came out victorious by two goals to zero, so in this match they will go all out to maintain their advantage and qualify.
We're back!
We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid, shortly we will share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Stamford Bridge Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League quarterfinal second leg match?
This is the kickoff time for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid match on April 18, 2023 in several countries: Argentina: 15:00 hours Bolivia: 15:00 hours Brazil: 15:00 hours Chile: 15:00 hours Colombia: 13:00 hours Ecuador: 1:00 p.m. Spain: 17:00 hours United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET Mexico: 13:00 hours Paraguay: 15:00 hours Peru: 16:00 hours Uruguay: 10:00 a.m. Venezuela: 14:00 hours Japan: 14:00 hours India: 13:00 hours Nigeria: 13:00 hours South Africa: 1 p.m. Australia: 13:00 hours United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours
Statements Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "We are well, motivated, as always. These are important matches in an important competition. We are thinking that we have to play a complete match. We have 90 minutes left and in this type of competition anything can happen. We are ready to play the best we can." "The starting eleven is difficult to say. You can think about it one day and then those who don't play a lot play a very good game and it changes your first leg. This is a squad that changes my mind very often. To think of eleven is to disrespect those who play less. Camavinga is fine. He might play tomorrow as a left-back". "I think that for us the important thing is to play soccer. Sometimes, honestly, there are teams more used to playing in the afternoon or evening, but the schedule requires you to play at four or two o'clock and you always have to be prepared." "I think this can motivate the players. At Chelsea they are not going through a good moment and it can inspire the players to play better. I think it is a good gesture. If the chairman came after every game, I would feel comfortable. He has the right to know what the reasons are for the manager's decisions." "In this club we are very clear about what we have to do, which is not to always win, but to compete until the end with all the energy we have. We may be lucky enough to play another semifinal and another final, but we have to go step by step. If we get to the semifinals, it means we have done well." "I didn't see it, because we were traveling. And it's a matter that was under investigation, so I have no opinion." "I don't know if it can affect him, of course it can affect him if he doesn't play. If the eleven from the first leg is repeated it affects Ceballos, Nacho, Asensio.... All those who are not going to play. I think at the moment there are more than eleven who can play". "Chelsea are in a difficult moment, but I'm thinking they are facing a huge opportunity. We have to try our best tomorrow.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid arrives to this match after beating Cádiz in the last round of LaLiga, the Madrid team is looking to get closer to the first place and wait for them to make a mistake.
How does Chelsea arrive?
Chelsea arrives to this match after losing to Brighton in a surprising way by two goals to one, the local team will look to give a great game and qualify to the next round.
The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium.
The Chelsea vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, located in Chelsea, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream, corresponding to the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium, at 15:00.