Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid in Champions League 2023

2:55 PMan hour ago

93'

The match is over, Real Madrid beats Chelsea.
2:54 PMan hour ago

93'

2:47 PMan hour ago

87'

Goalkeeper! Powerful shot by Vinicius, the ball ends up being rejected by the goalkeeper.
2:44 PMan hour ago

83'

Chelsea is not on the pitch, Madrid dominates.
2:40 PMan hour ago

79'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Great driving by Valverde, the player reached the end line and delayed the ball for Rodrygo to push it in.
2:36 PM2 hours ago

75'

Vinicius arrived with speed, but the ball stays with him and Kepa keeps this one.
2:29 PM2 hours ago

67'

Chelsea changes. Gallagher, Mudryk and Fernandéz are replaced by Joao Félix, Cucurella and Sterling.
2:26 PM2 hours ago

65'

Again the visitors shot at goal, but the ball went wide.
2:19 PM2 hours ago

58'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Great play by Rodrygo, he passes to Vinicius, Vinicius returns the ball and Rodrygo himself scores the first of the night.
2:13 PM2 hours ago

52'

Close! N'Golo Kanté sends a shot at goal, but the defense deflects the ball.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

46'

Action resumes between Chelsea and Real Madrid.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

45'

Real Madrid change. David Alaba replaces Rüdiger
1:50 PM2 hours ago

45+2'

The first half is over, the score remains unopened.
1:49 PM2 hours ago

45+1'

Goalkeeper! Great save by Courtis, preventing Cucurella's shot from entering his goal.
1:43 PM2 hours ago

40'

Close! Modric's cross, Vinicius fails to finish correctly and misses a clear chance.
1:42 PM2 hours ago

35'

Good intervention by Alaba, deflecting James' shot.
1:37 PM3 hours ago

30'

Close! Cucurella looked for the first with a cross for Gallagher, who headed in, but the referee signaled offside.
1:29 PM3 hours ago

24'

Benzema looks to generate danger, the visiting team goes all out.
1:21 PM3 hours ago

16'

A powerful shot from James, but the ball goes wide.
1:11 PM3 hours ago

8'

A back and forth match, both teams seek to generate danger, with the locals insisting on the visitors' goal.
1:02 PM3 hours ago

0'

Action gets underway at Stamford Bridge
12:56 PM3 hours ago

Real Madrid: LineUp

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius
12:56 PM3 hours ago

Chelsea: LineUp

Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Fofana, James, Kanté, Fernández, Kovacic, Cucurella, Gallagher, Havertz
12:51 PM3 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
12:51 PM3 hours ago

Arrived

 

Chelsea is already at home, the home team will be looking to reverse the result and qualify.

 

12:51 PM3 hours ago

Present

Real Madrid is already at the Stamford Bridge stadium, the visiting team will be looking to complete their feat.

12:37 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Real Madrid has to pay close attention to Havertz, the striker will be looking to generate danger and score goals to qualify for the next phase.
12:32 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Karim Benzema is the player to watch for Madrid, the striker will go all out to score goals and help his team qualify for the semifinals.
12:27 PM4 hours ago

He goes with everything!

Blues boss gives Havertz and Gallagher a chance, Joao Felix and Sterling are sacrificed to the substitutes' bench.
12:22 PM4 hours ago

What a thing!

Chelsea have only lost once at home in the last two Champions League seasons, the match where they lost to this same team.
12:17 PM4 hours ago

What a thing!

The last time these teams met was in the second leg of the quarterfinals, in which Real Madrid came out victorious by two goals to zero, so in this match they will go all out to maintain their advantage and qualify.
12:12 PM4 hours ago

We're back!

We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid, shortly we will share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
12:07 PM4 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Stamford Bridge Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
12:02 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:57 AM4 hours ago

What time is the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League quarterfinal second leg match?

This is the kickoff time for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid match on April 18, 2023 in several countries: Argentina: 15:00 hours Bolivia: 15:00 hours Brazil: 15:00 hours Chile: 15:00 hours Colombia: 13:00 hours Ecuador: 1:00 p.m. Spain: 17:00 hours United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET Mexico: 13:00 hours Paraguay: 15:00 hours Peru: 16:00 hours Uruguay: 10:00 a.m. Venezuela: 14:00 hours Japan: 14:00 hours India: 13:00 hours Nigeria: 13:00 hours South Africa: 1 p.m. Australia: 13:00 hours United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours
11:52 AM4 hours ago

Statements Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "We are well, motivated, as always. These are important matches in an important competition. We are thinking that we have to play a complete match. We have 90 minutes left and in this type of competition anything can happen. We are ready to play the best we can." "The starting eleven is difficult to say. You can think about it one day and then those who don't play a lot play a very good game and it changes your first leg. This is a squad that changes my mind very often. To think of eleven is to disrespect those who play less. Camavinga is fine. He might play tomorrow as a left-back". "I think that for us the important thing is to play soccer. Sometimes, honestly, there are teams more used to playing in the afternoon or evening, but the schedule requires you to play at four or two o'clock and you always have to be prepared." "I think this can motivate the players. At Chelsea they are not going through a good moment and it can inspire the players to play better. I think it is a good gesture. If the chairman came after every game, I would feel comfortable. He has the right to know what the reasons are for the manager's decisions." "In this club we are very clear about what we have to do, which is not to always win, but to compete until the end with all the energy we have. We may be lucky enough to play another semifinal and another final, but we have to go step by step. If we get to the semifinals, it means we have done well." "I didn't see it, because we were traveling. And it's a matter that was under investigation, so I have no opinion." "I don't know if it can affect him, of course it can affect him if he doesn't play. If the eleven from the first leg is repeated it affects Ceballos, Nacho, Asensio.... All those who are not going to play. I think at the moment there are more than eleven who can play". "Chelsea are in a difficult moment, but I'm thinking they are facing a huge opportunity. We have to try our best tomorrow.
11:47 AM4 hours ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives to this match after beating Cádiz in the last round of LaLiga, the Madrid team is looking to get closer to the first place and wait for them to make a mistake.

11:42 AM4 hours ago

How does Chelsea arrive?

Chelsea arrives to this match after losing to Brighton in a surprising way by two goals to one, the local team will look to give a great game and qualify to the next round.

11:37 AM5 hours ago

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, located in Chelsea, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
11:32 AM5 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream, corresponding to the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium, at 15:00.
