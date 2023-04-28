Blackpool vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Blackpool vs Millwall live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackpool vs Millwall live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Millwall line-up
For his part, Rowett may field the following eleven to face Norwich. Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Shackelton, Saville, Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer and Bradshaw.
Possible Blackpool lineup
Stephen Dobbie may line up with the following eleven to face Millwall. Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Carey, Dougall, Patiño, Yates, Madine and Hamilton.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Blackpool vs Millwall of 28th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Bolivia: 4:00 PM.
Brasil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.
Photo
Where to watch
The match between Blackpool vs Millwall can be watched on the Blackpool channel and on DAZN. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 47 times, where Blackpool has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of one victory. Dobbie's side have won on 17 occasions, while Millwall have won in 16 matches. In 14 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Millwall standings
On the other hand, Millwall wants to break the dynamic harvested in the last two games in order to achieve the proposed goal, a victory in this match would be to enter the playoff positions for the Premier League. The English team is in seventh position in the EFL Championship with 65 points, one point away from the Premier League playoff places. As visitors, they have collected 26 points in 22 games, winning on seven occasions and losing in ten matches. On five occasions they have managed a draw.
Blackpool's ranking
As for the home side, Blackpool find themselves in the relegation places in the penultimate position with 41 points. They are three points away from relegation in the EFL Championship. A win against Millwall would take them out of the relegation places. So far, at home, they have 24 points from 22 games with six wins, six draws and ten defeats.
Millwall's last game
Rowett's side lost away from home to Wigan by the narrowest of margins, 2-1. The home side started by winning with Keane's goal before the first quarter of an hour. Minutes later, Saville equalized to take the game into the break with the score level at one. The scoreboard moved in the last minutes with Asgaard's goal to give the three points to the home side and set off the alarm bells at Millwall who consummated their second consecutive defeat by dropping out of the Playoffs places for promotion to the Premier League.
Blackpool's last match
Blackpool won their previous match against Birmingham City. The match ended with the visitors winning 0-1 in front of a good performance from Dobbie's side. The Blackpool side took the three points from Birmingham, who needed to win to put pressure on the teams that are fighting to stay in the EFL Championship. The visitors' goal came just after the hour mark thanks to Ian Poveda, who took advantage of Rogerd's assist. That solitary goal was the trigger for the visitors to win the game in Birmingham by the minimum, 0-1.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Blackpool vs Millwall this Friday, April 28 at 21.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 45th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.