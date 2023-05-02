Freiburg vs Leipzig LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal 2023
1:45 AM22 minutes ago

Tune in here Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Live Score in DFB Pokal 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Freiburg vs Leipzig match for the DFB Pokal 2023 on VAVEL US.
1:40 AM27 minutes ago

What time is Freiburg vs Red Bull Leipzig match for DFB Pokal 2023?

This is the start time of the game Freiburg vs Red Bull Leipzig of May 2nd  in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Spain: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

1:35 AM32 minutes ago

Latest Games Freiburg vs Red Bull Leipzig

RB Leipzig hold the advantage in the last five matches with a balance of two wins to three draws and have not known defeat since the 2019 season.

RB Leipzig 3-1 Freiburg, Bundesliga 2022

Freiburg 1-1 RB Leipzig, DFB Pokal 2022

RB Leipzig 3-1 Freiburg, Bundesliga 2022

Freiburg 1-1 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2021

RB Leipzig 3-0 Freiburg, Bundesliga 2020

1:30 AM37 minutes ago

Key Player Red Bull Leipzig

If there is an element that can make a difference at any time because of his ability that even took him to Chelsea, it is Timo Werner, who must be in constant contact with the ball so that his team can have a much better offense.
Image: Sport
1:25 AM42 minutes ago

Key player Freiburg

Ritsu Doan comes from being the hero last weekend as his solitary goal was more than enough to get the win at Cologne's home to keep them in Champions League places, so they will have to supply him with balls throughout the game so that he can have clear options in front of the opponent's goal.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Leipzig

21 Janis Blaswich, 4 Willi Orbán, 32 Josko Gvardiol, 16 Lukas Klostermann, 44 Kevin Kampl, 27 Konrad Laimer, 22 David Raum, 2 Mohamed Simakan, 18 Christopher Nkunku, 10 Emil Forsberg, 11 Timo Werner.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Freiburg

26 Mark Flekken, 3 Philipp Lienhart, 28 Matthias Ginter, 30 Christian Günter, 17 Lukas Kübler, 27 Nicolas Höfler, 8 Maximilian Eggestein, 9 Lucas Höler, 38 Michael Gregoritsch, 32 Vincenzo Grifo, 42 Ritsu Doan.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Red Bull Leipzig: title chase on the line

After the heavyweights of the Cup, including the victory over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals, RB Leipzig is looking for glory and a title that would be very good for them in this soccer year, considering that at this moment in the Bundesliga they are out of the Playoff positions.
1:05 AMan hour ago

Freiburg: for the final

After a shock win in the Quarterfinals and eliminating Bayern Munich in the Semifinals, Freiburg wants to get good results at home and advance to the Grand Final of the German Cup, where the table is set for them to do so.
1:00 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Freiburg vs Leipzig match will be played at the Europa Park Stadium, in Freiburg, Germay. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
12:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the DFB Pokal 2023: Freiburg vs Leipzig!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
