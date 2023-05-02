Freiburg vs Leipzig LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Live Score in DFB Pokal 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Freiburg vs Leipzig match for the DFB Pokal 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Freiburg vs Red Bull Leipzig match for DFB Pokal 2023?
This is the start time of the game Freiburg vs Red Bull Leipzig of May 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Freiburg vs Red Bull Leipzig
RB Leipzig hold the advantage in the last five matches with a balance of two wins to three draws and have not known defeat since the 2019 season.
RB Leipzig 3-1 Freiburg, Bundesliga 2022
Freiburg 1-1 RB Leipzig, DFB Pokal 2022
RB Leipzig 3-1 Freiburg, Bundesliga 2022
Freiburg 1-1 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2021
RB Leipzig 3-0 Freiburg, Bundesliga 2020
Key Player Red Bull Leipzig
If there is an element that can make a difference at any time because of his ability that even took him to Chelsea, it is Timo Werner, who must be in constant contact with the ball so that his team can have a much better offense.
Key player Freiburg
Ritsu Doan comes from being the hero last weekend as his solitary goal was more than enough to get the win at Cologne's home to keep them in Champions League places, so they will have to supply him with balls throughout the game so that he can have clear options in front of the opponent's goal.
Last lineup Leipzig
21 Janis Blaswich, 4 Willi Orbán, 32 Josko Gvardiol, 16 Lukas Klostermann, 44 Kevin Kampl, 27 Konrad Laimer, 22 David Raum, 2 Mohamed Simakan, 18 Christopher Nkunku, 10 Emil Forsberg, 11 Timo Werner.
Last lineup Freiburg
26 Mark Flekken, 3 Philipp Lienhart, 28 Matthias Ginter, 30 Christian Günter, 17 Lukas Kübler, 27 Nicolas Höfler, 8 Maximilian Eggestein, 9 Lucas Höler, 38 Michael Gregoritsch, 32 Vincenzo Grifo, 42 Ritsu Doan.
Red Bull Leipzig: title chase on the line
After the heavyweights of the Cup, including the victory over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals, RB Leipzig is looking for glory and a title that would be very good for them in this soccer year, considering that at this moment in the Bundesliga they are out of the Playoff positions.
Freiburg: for the final
After a shock win in the Quarterfinals and eliminating Bayern Munich in the Semifinals, Freiburg wants to get good results at home and advance to the Grand Final of the German Cup, where the table is set for them to do so.
The Kick-off
The Freiburg vs Leipzig match will be played at the Europa Park Stadium, in Freiburg, Germay. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the DFB Pokal 2023: Freiburg vs Leipzig!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.