Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United live, as well as the latest information from the John Smith's Stadium.
What time is the Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United match?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Sheffield United
Iliman Ndiaye has 15 goals and nine assists to his name this season, 14 of them in the EFL Championship, making him the eighth top scorer in the competition. The young Senegalese striker, just 23 years old, has just scored in his team's victory over Preston North End.
Watch out for this player at Huddersfield Town
Matthew Pearson, a 29-year-old defender, is the team's second-leading scorer in the EFL Championship with five goals. Four of them in less than 10 days and scoring in three consecutive matches. However, the last time he scored was last April 10 against Blackburn;
How are Sheffield United coming along?
They have four consecutive wins in the EFL Championship, already knowing that next season they will compete in the Premier League and will finish in second place, as they are second with 88 points and are ten points behind leaders Burnley and nine points ahead of third-placed Luton Town.
How are Huddersfield Town coming along?
They are coming from a 1-2 win over Cardiff City, although this has been the only victory for this team in the last four matches they have played. This team is playing to stay one more season in the EFL Championship and with one point out of the six they have left to play for, they will be sure to stay there. They are currently 21st with 47 points and only three points clear of the relegation places.
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two teams is favorable to Huddersfield Town who have won 35 times, 25 times Sheffield United has won. While 31 duels have ended in draws. The last time these two teams met was in December 2022 in which Sheffield United won 1-0.
El Estadio
The match will be played at John Smith's Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 24,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United meet in the 44th round of the EFL Championship.
