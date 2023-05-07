Morelia vs Cimarrones LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Morelia vs Cimarrones in Liga Expansion MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Morelia vs Cimarrones match in the Liga Expansion MX.
What time is Morelia vs Cimarrones match for Liga Expansion MX?
This is the start time of the game Morelia vs Cimarrones of March 07th in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how to watch Morelia vs Cimarrones live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN / FOX / ESPN / TVC / Claro / Azteca Digital.
If you want to watch Morelia vs Cimarrones in streaming you can watch it on Vix+, Star+, Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Morelia coming?
The locals are coming from a 1-1 draw against Cimarrones in the first leg in their last game in the Liga Expansion MX, having in their last 5 games, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up this game.
Cimarrones de Sonora 1-1 Atlético Morelia, 4 May, 2023, Liga de Expansión MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 0-1 Atlético Morelia, 18 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Atlético Morelia 0-0 Alebrijes de Oaxaca, 13 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Pumas Tabasco 1-0 Atlético Morelia, 5 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Atlético Morelia 3-2 Celaya, 2 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
How are Cimarrones doing?
The visitors tied 1-1 against Morelia in the first leg, in the previous duel of the Liga Expansion MX, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 2 draws, 1 loss and 2 wins.
Cimarrones de Sonora 1-1 Atlético Morelia, 4 May, 2023, Liga de Expansión MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 1-0 Correcaminos, 26 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 0-1 Atlético Morelia, 18 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Mineros de Zacatecas 0-2 Cimarrones de Sonora, 11 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 0-0 Tepatitlán FC, 5 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Watch out for this player of Cimarrones
Jose Alfredo Peralta Soto, 26 year old Mexican striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Sonora team this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 17 games played as a starter and 0 as a substitute, plus 2 goals and 0 assists, so he will look to score in this phase and move forward.
Watch out for this Morelia player
Jose Alonso Flores Ramirez, 24 year old Mexican striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Canaries this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 9 games as a starter and 5 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 3 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Morelia vs Cimarrones match, corresponding to the Liga Expansión MX. The match will take place at the Estadio José María Morelos y Pavón, at 7:00 pm.