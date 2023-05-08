Luton Town vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Luton Town vs Hull City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Luton Town vs Hull City EFL Championship match.
What time is the Luton Town vs Hull City match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Hull City of May 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brazil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM.
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Hull City last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Matt Ingram, Jacob Greaves, Tobias Figueiredo, Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle, Ozan Tufan, Regan Slater, Alfie Jones, Oscar Estupiñan, Benjamin Tetteh and Allahyar Sayyad.
Luton Town last line-up
These were the XI players who started last game:
Ethan Horvath, Tom Lockyer, Daniel Potts, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, James Bree, Carlton Morris, and Elijah Adebayo.
Hull City Players to Watch
There are three Hull City players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Turkish midfielder Oscar Estupiñan (#19), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 13 goals in 35 games played and scored in the last game against Huddersfield Town. Another player is Regan Slater (#27), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 23 is the team's top assister with 4 assists in 44 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Ozan Tufan (#7), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 8 goals so we could see him score on Monday.
Hull City in the tournament
Hull City had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 45 of the tournament they have a total of 57 points with 14 games won, 15 tied and 16 lost. They are located in the fourteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal thirteenth place from Watford they must win the game. The game on Monday will be very difficult as Luton Town is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on April 29, 2023, they drew 1-1 against Swansea City at The MKM Stadium and thus achieved their fifteenth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Luton Town Players to Watch
There are three Luton players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Carlton Morris (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 20 goals in 44 games played and scored in the previous game against Blackburn Rovers. Another player is James Bree (#2), he plays defense and at 30 years old is the second highest assister on the team with 4 assists in 27 games. And finally, we should be aware of forward Elijah Adebayo (#11), he is the second highest scorer and second highest assister on the team with 7 goals and 4 assists. We could see him score or assist again on Monday against Hull City.
Luton Town in the tournament
Luton have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 45 of the tournament they have a total of 68 points after 21 games won, 16 tied and 8 lost. They are located in the third position of the general table and if they want to steal second place from Sheffield United they must win the game. Their last game was on May 1, 2023, they drew 1-1 against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park and thus achieved their sixteenth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Kenilworth Road is located in the city of Luton, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 10,357 spectators. It was opened in 1905 and is currently the home of Luton Town Football Club.