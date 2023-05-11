West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar match for Conference League 2023?
This is the start time of the game West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar of May 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus
Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar
It should be noted that these teams have never met in official international competition, and this will be their first meeting. In addition, the second leg will take place next Thursday, May 18, at the same time, but at the AFAS Stadium.
Key Player AZ Alkmaar
Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan comes from a very outstanding performance in the weekend's draw against Ajax and is expected to have a lot of activity under the three posts, which is why his saves could be key for tonight's match.
Key player West Ham
He was the hero last Sunday when he scored the only goal of the victory against Manchester United and now Saïd Benrahma will have the task of being in charge of the offense and contribute with goals to the scoreboard to keep thinking about reaching the final.
Last lineup AZ Alkmaar
1 Mathew Ryan, 3 Pantelis Hatzidiakos, 31 Sam Beukema, 5 Milos Kerkez, 2 Yukinari Sugawara, 16 Sven Mijnans, 6 Tijjani Reijnders, 8 Jordy Clasie, 9 Vangelis Pavlidis, 19 Myron van Brederode, 7 Jens Odgaard.
Last lineup West Ham
1 Lukasz Fabianski, 21 Angelo Ogbonna, 27 Nayef Aguerd, 3 Aaron Cresswell, 24 Thilo Kehrer, 11 Lucas Paqueta, 41 Declan Rice, 28 Tomas Soucek, 9 Michail Antonio, 22 Saïd Benrahma, 20 Jarrod Bowen.
AZ Alkmaar: to make a splash
Few expected AZ Alkmaar to make it this far in Europe, but based on collective effort and performance, they have made it into the top four and will have the chance to close out the play-offs at home, which is why it will be key to get a positive result from their visit to England.
West Ham: taking advantage
After an important win against Manchester United that almost guarantees salvation for the following season, West Ham United can focus on being able to transcend in this competition, in which they will have the task of taking advantage in the first leg to arrive more comfortably to what is expected to be a tough visit to the Netherlands.
The Kick-off
The West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
