Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Brentford on TV and in real time?

Tottenham vs Brentford
Premier League Round 37

Date: 20 May 2023

Time: 7:30 AM ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.

When is the Tottenham vs Brentford match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Tottenham-Brentford match will start at 7:30 am ET, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, in the 37th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by ESPN and the streaming service STAR+. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Brentford:

Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Hickey, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Wissa.
Probable Tottenham:

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies; Kulusevski, Son; Kane.
Disfalls:

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris, Bentancur e Sessegnon.

Brentford: Lewis-Potter, Toney, Strakosha, Pontus Jansson e Norgaard.

The Brentford fight...

Brentford left their fans frustrated when they were eliminated in the English League Cup to Gillingham, from the fourth division. In the FA Cup, it fell by the wayside, defeated by West Ham. Now in the Premier League, they need a miracle to clinch a spot in the Conference League, since the gap to Tottenham is four points with two rounds to go.
Brentford:

Brentford have lost their most important player in the final stretch of the 2022/2023 Premier League season and will be without him until the beginning of next year. Striker Ivan Toney, who was recently called up to the England squad for the first time, has been suspended for eight months for his involvement in sports betting. According to the FA's investigations, Toney did not receive money to manipulate results, but he did place bets, which is not allowed for players.

He received an eight-month suspension, with the right to return to training four months before the end of his suspension. Toney, 27, has made 33 appearances in the current Premier League season. He has scored 20 goals and provided four assists. With the club already aware of the investigation and the impending punishment, he had not been listed for the match on Sunday, May 14, when, at home, the team defeated West Ham by 2-0.

Tottenham:

 Tottenham has been lowering its expectations throughout the year. Before the start of the season it was even considered a title contender. Its results did not make this possibility viable. Then, it started to be included in the list of teams fighting for a spot in the Champions League. It lost steam. Then it seemed that the Europa League would be its destiny.

However, with only one win in the last seven rounds, a place in the European Conference League seems to be its limit. And look at that. On Saturday, May 13, it lost an important game even in the fight to stay in the G7. Playing in Birmingham, the team was beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa. In the encounter, he produced little. Even though they had the ball for 51% of the time, they created only five chances for a shot. Two of them were on target.

Thus, it remained stuck at 57 points (17 wins, six draws, and 13 losses). It dropped to the seventh position in the English Championship table. It is the last place in the region that distributes places in international competitions. However, it was joined by Aston Villa, which equaled its score, but, by losing on goal difference (6 to 4), was in eighth place.

The seventh place earns a place in the European Conference League. There is still a chance to try for a spot in the Europa League. 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Tottenham vs Brentford is a late match in the 37th round of the Premier League.

In a season that was far below expectations, Tottenham accumulated a series of failures. In the English League Cup, they were eliminated by Nottingham in the Playoffs. In the Round of 16 of the English League Cup, they were knocked out by Sheffield Wednesday, from the second division. While in the Champions League he could not overcome Milan and was eliminated in the round of 16.

Now, with only the Premier League left in dispute, the team is trying to save the season by at least achieving a classification for the Europa League. Spus are in 7th place with 57 points and are trying to overtake Brighton with 58 points and seal a spot in the European competition. However, they will be out of the Champions League as Manchester United have 66 points.

The ball is rolling for Tottenham vs. Brentford at 7:30 a.m. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Welcome and welcome to the Tottenham vs Brentford live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two English teams: Tottenham vs Brentford.

Tottenham, currently in seventh place, will go into the game with no chance of qualifying for the next European competitions. After having a Premier League in which most of the teams were in the G4, Spurs' production has dropped in the final stretch and they can finish the championship, at most, in sixth place.

Brentford are in a similar situation, but are further down the table. The visitors occupy the 9th place in the table, but the campaign is seen as positive by the team, which will compete in the Premier League again next year.

Both teams face each other in a late match of the 37th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 7th and 9th placed teams in the English Premier League takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, at 7:30 am ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

