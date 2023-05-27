Goals and Highlights: RB Leipzig 4-2 Schalke 04 in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION
END OF THE GAME
94' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RB LEIPZIG
82' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RB LEIPZIG
71' Change in Mainz
Out: Matriciani.
68' Change at RB Leipzig
Out: Forsberg.
63' Yellow
61' Changes at RB Leipzig
Out: Halstenberg, Werner and Laimer.
58'
56' Change at Schalke
Out: Zalazar.
49' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR SCHALKE
RESTART
BREAK
41' Yellow
35'
28' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR SCHALKE
21' Yellow
18' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RB LEIPZIG
10' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RB LEIPZIG
4'
GAME STARTED
Schalke 04
Unsere Start-1⃣1⃣ für #RBLS04
⚒️ Glück auf, Männer! ⚒️#S04 | #RBLS04 | #WirBleiben! pic.twitter.com/a1XgusPZah — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) May 27, 2023
RB Leipzig
Unsere Aufstellung zum 3⃣4⃣. #Bundesliga-Spieltag 📋
Wir sind Leipzig 🔴⚪️#RBLS04 pic.twitter.com/ldWV77Kl2J — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) May 27, 2023
Watch RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"We didn’t start well, but we knew we would have chances. There’ It happened and we took advantage of it. Everyone knows how good we are on the counterattack . We gave everything in the second half. We played with more intensity and we used our quality', evaluated Marco Rose.
"Bayern were better than us in the first 20 minutes. We didn’t give up after falling behind and we kept on fighting. We played as we wanted in the second half. We showed that we can beat Bayern, even here , for the first time at the Allianz Arena . It's easy to win here', commented Szoboslai.
''I'm really tired right now, I ran a lot, but it was worth it. We have finally secured our spot in the Champions League. Only we focused on ourselves and weren't interested in the title race between Bayern and Dortmund."
"We came from behind to win the game after a confident second half . We had more control of the game after some tactical changes at halftime, including the decision to defend higher up the pitch. We were better when we got the ball back, we played with confidence and we deserved the victory.”
''We finally achieved our goal of qualifying for the Champions League and the fact that we achieved it here in Munich makes it even more special'', commented Orbá n.
''Both teams lost the ball a lot in the first half. Bayern deserved to be in the lead at half-time. We were brave in the second half, we pressed a little and forced Bayern to spend more time in their own half. We had a series of dangerous plays and deservedly got the win.''
''We came here today to qualify for the Champions League. We were in a good position and simply wanted to take this chance'', concluded Eberl.
Probable RB Leipzig!
How does RB Leipzig arrive?
Speak, Thomas Reis!
“I wouldn’t bother traveling to Leipzig if I didn’t believe we could still stay awake”, he emphasized.“We will try everything to get the three points. difficult against a team like RB, but not impossible. Is this a normal situation because you have You have to look at other results as well. We certainly won't be playing just for one point.”
“The RB may not be able to play at its best if we play with real aggression from the first whistle. It depends on us”, he explained. The fact that Leipzig have the DFB-Pokal final ahead of them and can rest some players against S04 is not the case. playing an important role in Schalke's preparations. ′′ RB has a squad to replace any player. We have to focus on ourselves.”
“We are eighth in the table that represents the second half of the season. We have moved in the right direction over the last few weeks and months and we want to show this once again in Leipzig. I believe in the guys and I believe we can reach our goal together”.
“Tomorrow; we will discuss things again and decide what makes the most sense”, he said.
“Tom is still here. He's in a bit of pain. We'll have to see if he's okay. fit enough after the last training session.”