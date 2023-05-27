Goals and Highlights: RB Leipzig 4-2 Schalke 04 in Bundesliga
Photo: Disclosure/RB Leipzig

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:36 AMan hour ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

Thank you very much for accompanying RB Leipzig and Schalke at VAVEL. Have a great afternoon everyone and see you next time.
11:24 AM2 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

RB Leipzig 4-2 Schalke.
11:24 AM2 hours ago

94' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RB LEIPZIG

To close the scoreboard and decree Schalke's relegation, Nkunku scored the fourth goal for RB Leipzig.
11:15 AM2 hours ago

82' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RB LEIPZIG

Nkunku found a pass for Poulsen and the attacking midfielder scored Leipzig's third of the game.
11:01 AM2 hours ago

71' Change in Mainz

Joined: Ouwejan

Out: Matriciani.

11:01 AM2 hours ago

68' Change at RB Leipzig

Joined: Szoboszlai

Out: Forsberg.

10:59 AM2 hours ago

63' Yellow

Polter got a card.
10:59 AM2 hours ago

61' Changes at RB Leipzig

In: Raum, Poulsen and Schlager

Out: Halstenberg, Werner and Laimer.

10:46 AM2 hours ago

58'

After Schalke got the tie, RB Leipzig started to press for the third.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

56' Change at Schalke

Joined: mohr

Out: Zalazar.

10:40 AM2 hours ago

49' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR SCHALKE

IT'S THE DRAW! After a cross in the area, defender Orbán sent it against his own goal and scored for Schalke.
10:38 AM2 hours ago

RESTART

2-1.
10:21 AM3 hours ago

BREAK

2-1.
10:13 AM3 hours ago

41' Yellow

Haidara received card.
10:05 AM3 hours ago

35'

Schalke presses for the equalizing goal.
10:01 AM3 hours ago

28' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR SCHALKE

Kaminski cut the score for Schalke after an assist from Zalazar.
9:53 AM3 hours ago

21' Yellow

Brunner got carded.
9:52 AM3 hours ago

18' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RB LEIPZIG

And the second. Dani Olmo found a pass for Nkunku, who scored another one for the hosts.
9:42 AM3 hours ago

10' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RB LEIPZIG

Laimer opened the scoring for the hosts at the start of the match.
9:35 AM3 hours ago

4'

Schalke exchanges passes.
9:34 AM3 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's Bundesliga at VAVEL.
8:56 AM4 hours ago

Schalke 04

8:54 AM4 hours ago

RB Leipzig

12:00 AM13 hours ago

Watch RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:55 PM13 hours ago

Open quotes!

"Bayern were not much better than us. We felt in the break that we could improve a lot. We were a bit sloppy with the ball. We wanted to play harder and be more compact. We always felt like we could achieve something today. We felt that Bayern was there. to win after the draw. We are pleased that you played our game and won.''

"We didn’t start well, but we knew we would have chances. There’ It happened and we took advantage of it. Everyone knows how good we are on the counterattack . We gave everything in the second half. We played with more intensity and we used our quality', evaluated Marco Rose.

"Bayern were better than us in the first 20 minutes. We didn’t give up after falling behind and we kept on fighting. We played as we wanted in the second half. We showed that we can beat Bayern, even here , for the first time at the Allianz Arena .   It's easy to win here', commented Szoboslai.

''I'm really tired right now, I ran a lot, but it was worth it. We have finally secured our spot in the Champions League. Only we focused on ourselves and weren't interested in the title race between Bayern and Dortmund."

"We came from behind to win the game after a confident second half . We had more control of the game after some tactical changes at halftime, including the decision to defend higher up the pitch. We were better when we got the ball back, we played with confidence and we deserved the victory.”



''We finally achieved our goal of qualifying for the Champions League and the fact that we achieved it here in Munich makes it even more special'', commented Orbá n.

''Both teams lost the ball a lot in the first half. Bayern deserved to be in the lead at half-time. We were brave in the second half, we pressed a little and forced Bayern to spend more time in their own half. We had a series of dangerous plays and deservedly got the win.''

''We came here today to qualify for the Champions League. We were in a good position and simply wanted to take this chance'', concluded Eberl.

11:50 PM13 hours ago

Probable RB Leipzig!

Blaswich; Henrichs, Orbán, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Haidara, Szoboszlai, Olmo; Werner, Nkunku.
11:45 PM13 hours ago

How does RB Leipzig arrive?

RB Leipzig arrives with a lot of morale, after a huge victory against Bayern Munich by 3 to 1, away from home. Result that qualified the team for the next edition of the Champions League. RB Leipzig has 63 points and is in third place.
11:40 PM13 hours ago

Speak, Thomas Reis!

“Only! we can influence our own game, not the other results unfortunately”, said Reis. “So it’ It is important that we focus on ourselves and get the work done.” 

“I wouldn’t bother traveling to Leipzig if I didn’t believe we could still stay awake”, he emphasized.“We will try everything to get the three points.    difficult against a team like RB, but not impossible.  Is this a normal situation because you have You have to look at other results as well. We certainly won't be playing just for one point.”

“The RB may not be able to play at its best if we play with real aggression from the first whistle. It depends on us”, he explained. The fact that Leipzig have the DFB-Pokal final ahead of them and can rest some players against S04 is not the case. playing an important role in Schalke's preparations. ′′ RB has a squad to replace any player. We have to focus on ourselves.”

“We are eighth in the table that represents the second half of the season. We have moved in the right direction over the last few weeks and months and we want to show this once again in Leipzig. I believe in the guys and I believe we can reach our goal together”.

“Tomorrow; we will discuss things again and decide what makes the most sense”, he said.

“Tom is still here. He's in a bit of pain. We'll have to see if he's okay. fit enough after the last training session.”

11:35 PM13 hours ago

Probable Schalke 04!

Fahrmann; Brunner, van den Berg, Kamisnki, Maticiani; Kral, Braub, Bulter, Zalazar, Karaman, Polter.
11:30 PM13 hours ago

How does the Schalke 04 arrive?

 Schalke 04 arrives for the confrontation with 31 points and without a victory in the last two duels. The team occupies the 17º placement, within the relegation zone, desperately needing the three points to dream of staying in the Bundesliga.
11:25 PM14 hours ago

RB LEIPZIG

Photo: Disclosure/RB Leipzig
Photo: Disclosure/RB Leipzig
11:20 PM14 hours ago

The game will be played at Red Bull Arena Leipzig

The RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 game will be played at Red Bull Arena Leipzig, with a capacity of 41.122 people.
11:15 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo