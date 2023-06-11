France vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch in Espoirs de Toulon Tournament
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the France vs Venezuela match, as well as the latest information from the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch France vs Venezuela Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the France vs Venezuela match on TV, your options are: Star+.

If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star +.

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

What time is France vs Venezuela match for Espoirs de Toulon Tournament?

This is the kickoff time for the France vs Venezuela match on June 11, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+

Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+

Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+

Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+

Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+

Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star +

USA (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN Sports

Mexico: 9:30 AM on Star

Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +

Peru: 10:30 AM on Star +

Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star +

Group

France and Venezuela are in Group A of the tournament, along with Costa Rica and Arabia.
Call ups - Venezuela

Call ups - France

Venezuela

The South American team is the current runner-up in the tournament. The match to be played is basically a rematch of Venezuela, however, it has not performed well in the competition. It has drawn the two matches it has played against Costa Rica and Arabia.
France

The host team is a bit out of sorts. They have played five games in the last few months and have only been able to concede one win against Germany. The other results have been three draws against Spain, Norway and Belgium and a monumental defeat against England by 4 goals to nil. Even so, the current champions of the tournament, drew against Saudi Arabia and won against Costa Rica.
Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, in the city of Aubagne in France. It is a multi-sports stadium, hosting sports such as athletics, soccer, etc. It actually has a capacity of 1,000 spectators, but can fit more people due to the amount of free space to enjoy the games standing.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Espoirs de Toulon Tournament match: France vs Venezuela Live Updates!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
