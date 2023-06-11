France vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch in Espoirs de Toulon Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here France vs Venezuela Live Score!
How to watch France vs Venezuela Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star +.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is France vs Venezuela match for Espoirs de Toulon Tournament?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN Sports
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Star
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Group
Call ups - Venezuela
🔴 Venezuela unveil their squad for the @TournoiMRevello 2023
🇻🇪 Find out the 2⃣4️⃣ players who will represent @juvenilesfvf during the #TMR2023
➡️ https://t.co/EZU43u6fd0 pic.twitter.com/vGOFrdnwhJ — Tournoi Maurice Revello #TMR2023 (@TournoiMRevello) June 1, 2023
Call ups - France
🔴 La France a dévoilé son équipe pour le @TournoiMRevello 2023
🇫🇷 Découvrez les 2⃣2⃣ joueurs qui vont représenter @equipedefrance pendant le #TMR2023
➡️ https://t.co/EZU43u6fd0 pic.twitter.com/SRN6V0QYrl — Tournoi Maurice Revello #TMR2023 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2023
Venezuela
France
Stadium