Germany vs Ukraine: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the International Friendly

How and where to watch the Germany vs Ukraine match live?
What time is Germany vs Ukraine match for International Friendly?
Argentina 1:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+
Bolivia 12:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+
Brazil 1:00 pm: ESPN, Star+
Chile 12:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+
Colombia 11:00 am: ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador 11:00 am: ESPN2, Star+
USA 12:00 pm ET: Fox Sports 2, Fubo TV
Spain 5:00 pm: ZDF
Mexico 11:00 am: no transmission
Paraguay 12:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+
Peru 11:00 am: ESPN2, Star+
Uruguay 1:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela 12:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+
Speak up, Hansi Flick
Teams' last matches
By contrast, Ukraine is in contention for a place in Europe's premier tournament. In Group C, they have played only one match so far, and were defeated 2-0 away to England.
Probable lineup of Ukraine
How do they see Ukraine?
But in his first challenge the coach will not have Zinchenko, injured, and Yaremchuk, with physical problems. Both players are one of Ukraine's most experienced and should be missed in Monday's match.
Probable lineup for Germany
How do you see Germany?
The absences for Germany are Gosens and Gündogan, who participated in the final of the Champions League played last Saturday (10), between Manchester City and Inter Milan. In addition, names like Thomas Müller, Götze, Gnabry, Reus and Süle were not even called.
