Germany vs Ukraine: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the International Friendly
Art: VAVEL

12:55 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Germany vs Ukraine match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports 2, Fubo TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Germany vs Ukraine match for International Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Germany vs Ukraine of 12th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+

Bolivia 12:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+ 

Brazil 1:00 pm: ESPN, Star+

Chile 12:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+ 

Colombia 11:00 am: ESPN2, Star+ 

Ecuador 11:00 am: ESPN2, Star+

USA 12:00 pm ET: Fox Sports 2, Fubo TV

Spain 5:00 pm: ZDF 

Mexico 11:00 am: no transmission 

Paraguay 12:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+

Peru 11:00 am: ESPN2, Star+

Uruguay 1:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+

Venezuela 12:00 pm: ESPN2, Star+

12:45 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Hansi Flick

"Ilkay and Robin Gosens will arrive on June 14. We are analyzing Timo's situation day by day - he is slowly improving, but we need to evaluate it daily. Josha Vagnoman and Youssoufa Moukoko will join the U21s today, they have done fantastically. They will have the opportunity to show that they are rightfully international standard players."
Photo: Divulgation / DFB
12:40 AMan hour ago

Teams' last matches

As it will not participate in the Euro qualifiers for being the host country, Germany plays friendly matches during the FIFA dates. As a result, they lost 3-2 to Belgium and won 2-0 against Peru in March.

By contrast, Ukraine is in contention for a place in Europe's premier tournament. In Group C, they have played only one match so far, and were defeated 2-0 away to England.

12:35 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup of Ukraine

Trubin; Konoplya, Matvienko, Svatok and Sobol; Sydorchuk and Stepanenko; Malinovskyi, Tsygankov and Mudryk; Dovbyk. Coach: Serhiy Rebrov.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

How do they see Ukraine?

On the other hand, Ukraine's main objective is to secure a place at the next European Championship. For this, they will have a big test on Monday before facing North Macedonia and Malta in Euro qualifying. At the same time, the match against the Germans will be coach Serhiy Rebrov's first in charge of the Ukrainian national team.

But in his first challenge the coach will not have Zinchenko, injured, and Yaremchuk, with physical problems. Both players are one of Ukraine's most experienced and should be missed in Monday's match.

12:25 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Germany

Stegen; Rudiger, Schlotterbeck and Ginter; Henrichs, Kimmich, Goretzka and Raum; Musiala and Sané; Fullkrüg. Coach: Hansi Flick.
12:20 AM2 hours ago

How do you see Germany?

Germany is trying to build a winning team after another bad campaign in the last World Cup. However, in the last two matches played by the German team, the team coached by Hans Flick had a victory over Peru and a defeat against Belgium. At the same time, the Germans are confirmed to be the host country for the next Euro Cup. Thus, Germany does not need to participate in the qualifiers for the European competition.

The absences for Germany are Gosens and Gündogan, who participated in the final of the Champions League played last Saturday (10), between Manchester City and Inter Milan. In addition, names like Thomas Müller, Götze, Gnabry, Reus and Süle were not even called.

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Time and date

The ball will roll on June's Fifa Date. On Monday (12), Germany's national team receives Ukraine at 13:00 (Brasília time), at the Weserstadion, in Bremen, in a friendly match that is part of the preparation cycle with an eye on the World Cup 2026.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the International Friendly Match: Germany vs Ukraine Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Barros and I'll be your host for this game.
