Argentina vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

Stay tuned here to follow Argentina vs Australia
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Australia live online
What time is the Argentina vs Australia match?
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Australia's call-up list
Keanu Baccus (St Mirren FC)
Brandon Borrello (Western Sydney Wanderers)
Jordan Bos (Melbourne City)
Alessandro Circaty (Parma Calcio 1913)
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian)
Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama)
Joe Gauci (Adelaida United)
Denis Genrau (Toulouse FC)
Thomas Glover (Melbourne City )
Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona)
Joel King (Odense Boldklub)
Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City)
Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City)
Riley Mcgree (Middlesbrough)
Connor Metcalfe (FC St. Pauli)
Aiden O'Neill (Melbourne City)
Alexander Robertson (Manchester City)
Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian)
Mathew Ryan (AZ Alkmaar)
Gianni Stensness (Viking FK)
Harry Souttar (Leicester City)
Ryan Strain (St Mirren)
Argentina's Call for Entries
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)
Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax)
Walter Benítez (PSV)
Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)
Germán Pezzella (Betis)
Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille)
Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)
Facundo Medina (Lens)
Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)
Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)
Leandro Paredes (Juventus)
Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)
Guido Rodríguez (Betis)
Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)
Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal)
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)
Ángel Di María (Juventus)
Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton)
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)
Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)
Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)