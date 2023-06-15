Argentina vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023
Stay tuned here to follow Argentina vs Australia

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Australia, as well as the latest information from the Workers Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Australia live online

If you want to watch the Argentina vs Australia match live, you can follow it on television through VIX+.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Argentina vs Australia match?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

Australia's call-up list

Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothia)

Keanu Baccus (St Mirren FC)

Brandon Borrello (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Jordan Bos (Melbourne City)

Alessandro Circaty (Parma Calcio 1913)

Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian)

Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama)

Joe Gauci (Adelaida United)

Denis Genrau (Toulouse FC)

Thomas Glover (Melbourne City )
Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona)

Joel King (Odense Boldklub)

Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City)

Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City)

Riley Mcgree (Middlesbrough)

Connor Metcalfe (FC St. Pauli)

Aiden O'Neill (Melbourne City)

Alexander Robertson (Manchester City)

Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian)

Mathew Ryan (AZ Alkmaar)

Gianni Stensness (Viking FK)

Harry Souttar (Leicester City)

Ryan Strain (St Mirren)

Argentina's Call for Entries

This is the call-up list of the Argentine National Team for this Asian tour: 

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax)

Walter Benítez (PSV)

Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)

Germán Pezzella (Betis)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille) 

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Facundo Medina (Lens)

Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Leandro Paredes (Juventus)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Guido Rodríguez (Betis)

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal)

Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

Ángel Di María (Juventus)

Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Watch out for this player in Australia

Mitchell Duke, who plays in the Japanese Second Division for Machida Zelvia, where he has four goals and four assists in 15 games this season 2022/23. The 32-year-old forward has made 26 appearances for the Australian national team, scoring nine goals and assisting twice.
Watch out for this player in Argentina

The captain and leader of the Argentina National Team, Leo Messi already has his long-desired World Cup that he achieved in 2022. The Argentine star has left PSG and will play next season in the MLS with Inter Miami. This season he has played 41 matches where he has scored 21 goals and 20 assists. While in two games he has played with Argentina this year he has scored four goals and one assist.
How does Australia arrive?

The Australian National Team arrives after finishing the year 2022 where they did a good job in the World Cup, as they qualified as second of the group to the round of 16 despite being with France, Denmark and Tunisia in the group. However, in the round of 16 they were eliminated after failing to overcome the champion Argentina. This year they have already played two friendly matches, both against Ecuador in March, where they won the first one by 3-1 and lost the second one by 1-2. Australia's next objective is to prepare for the Asian Cup to be played in 2024.
How does Argentina arrive?

The Argentine National Team, reigning World Champion, after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022. This year they have already played two matches where they have beaten Panama 2-0 and thrashed Curaçao 7-0. They have nine matches in a row without losing.  They have also won 14 of the last 13 matches they have played 
Background

A total of eight times Argentina and Australia have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Argentine team that has won six times, once Australia has won and the remaining clash has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in December 2022 in the round of 16 where Argentina won 2-1 after goals by Julian Alvarez and Leo Messi. 16 years later they will meet again in a friendly match, the last one was in September 2007 where the South American team won by the narrowest of margins;
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Workers Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Beijing. A stadium that was inaugurated in 1959 and has a capacity for 68000 spectators;
Preview of the match

Argentina and Australia will face each other in an international friendly match;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Argentina vs Australia in friendly match 2023

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
