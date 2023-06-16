Poland vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Warsaw National Stadium, in Warsaw, Poland.
How to watch Poland vs Germany Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Poland vs Germany live on TV, your options are: Fox Sports
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App and VIX +
What time is Poland vs Germany for Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time for the Poland vs Germany match on June 16 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45 hours
Brazil: 14:45 hours
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 15:45 hours
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.Japan: 3:45 a.m Australia: 4:45 a.m Canada: 2:45 p.m
Last lineup Germany National Team
Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rüdiger, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Julian Brandt, David Raum, Marius Wolf, Niclas Füllkrug, Leroy Sané
Last lineup Poland National Team
Wojciech Szczesny, Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Salamon, Jakub Kiwior, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr Zielinski, Karol Linetty, Jakub Kaminski, Nicola Zalewski, Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
The refereeing quartet is yet to be confirmed.
How does German National Team arrive?
On the other hand, the German national team led by Hansi Flick, was one of the great disappointments of the last World Cup in Qatar since it failed to advance to the round of 16 after surprisingly finishing third in its group on goal difference. Now, Germany has turned the page and wants to give a joy to its fans after its poor soccer performance in Qatar 2022. So far this year, the German national team has played three friendly matches: against Peru where they won 2-0; against Belgium where they were defeated 3-2; and their most recent match against Ukraine where it ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
How does Poland National Team arrive?
The Polish team, coached by Fernando Santo, did not have the best participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Although they surprised many after qualifying to the round of 16, the Poles sentenced their elimination when they faced the reigning world champions: the French National Team. Since that elimination, Poland has focused on doing well in the EURO 2024 Qualifiers and on improving their soccer performance in several friendly matches in order to stay in the best possible shape. This obstacle will not be easy as they face one of the best European teams such as Germany, however, they will look for the three points taking advantage of the locality. In their most recent match, the Polish team defeated Albania by 1-0 in the fourth matchday of the Euro Qualifiers.
Friendly match
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused because the season is over and, in this Friday noon, we will have a very striking match corresponding to a friendly match between two great national teams. The National Stadium in Warsaw will witness this clash between the national team of Poland and the national team of Germany. Both teams will want to continue with the good streak this year, as the locals are playing the qualifiers for the Euro 2024, so they will try to keep in the best shape and arrive with confidence to their other matches. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Warsaw National Stadium
The match between Poland - Germany will be played at the Warsaw National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 pm (CDMX).
Welcome, everyone!
