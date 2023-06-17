Central African Republic vs Angola: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Africa Cup of Nations

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
In history the two teams have met three times, with one victory for the Central African Republic and two for Angola, and four goals scored for the hosts and seven for the visitors. All of the matches were qualifiers in history. At home, the Central African Republic has hosted Angola only once, with one win, 3-1, which took place in 2016.
Probable Angola
The likely Angola team for the match is: Cipriano, Carneiro, Buatu, Gaspar and Ndefe; Show, Fredy, Papel, Gelson and Costa; Megue.
Probable Central Afican Republic
The probable Central African Republic team for the match is: Youfeigane, Yangao, Mboumbouni, Guinari and Kevin; Kondogbia, Nicanor, Pirioua, Nlend and Ngoma; Mafouta.
Injuries
Angola's Bruno Paz is ruled out through injury, while for the Central African Republic Kondogbia is a doubt returning from injury.
Grupo E
Ghana leads group E of the Qualifiers with eight points, one ahead of the Central African Republic, three ahead of Angola and seven ahead of Madagascar.
Last Matches: Angola
Angola comes to this match with two draws and one defeat in its last games. The first draw was at home, without goals, with Mauritania, on January 20. On March 23 the defeat was away 1-0 to Ghana, with Semenyo scoring the goal. And on March 27, the draw was at home, 1-1, with Ghana once again, with Lucas João opening the scoring for Angola and Mukari seeking the equalizer.
Last Matches: Central African Republic
The Central African Republic comes into this game with two wins and a draw. On June 5, 2022 the draw was 1-1 with Ghana at home, with Kudus opening the scoring for Ghana and Namnganda equalizing. Then, on March 23, 2022, they beat Madagascar, 3-0, with goals from Ngoma and Mafouta (2). And at home again, on March 27, the victory was 2-0 over Madagascar, with two goals from Mafouta.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match: Central African Republic vs Angola Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.