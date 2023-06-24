Spain vs Croatia: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in UEFA Euro U-21

ADVERTISEMENT
Euro Under-21
The Euro Under-21 has 16 participating teams, divided into four groups with four teams each. The matches will take place in four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four in Georgia (one in Batumi, another in Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi). The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.
Referee
Allard Lindhout will be the match referee, with Rogier Honig and Patrick Ina as assistants, with all coming from the Netherlands, while João Pinheiro will be the fourth referee, coming from Portugal.
Probable Croatia
The probable Croatia team for the match is: Kotarski, Sigur, Franjic, Perkovic and Colina; Bulat, Hodza, Sego, Baturina and Vidovic; Beljo.
Probable Spain
The probable Spain line-up for the match is: Arnau Tenas, Gómez, Paredes, Pacheco and Miranda; Blanco, Veiga, Riquelme, Sancet and Sertgio Gómez; Abel Ruiz.
Group B
In Group B Spain leads the group with three points, tied with Ukraine, while Croatia and Romania have no points so far.
Last Matches: Croatia
Croatia Under-21 on the other side comes with a draw, a win and a loss. The draw was on March 23, without goals, at home against Israel, in a friendly match. On the 28th the victory was away, 2-1 against England. And at the Euro, on Wednesday (21) the defeat was 2-0 to Ukraine, with goals from Kashchuk and Sikan.
Last Matches: Spain
Spain Under-21s come into this match with one draw and two wins. The first victory was on March 24, 3-2 over Switzerland at home in a friendly. In another friendly match, away from home, the draw was without goals against France. And on Wednesday (21), already in the Qualifiers, the victory was 3-0 over Romania, with goals from Baena, Miranda and Gomez.
