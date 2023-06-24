Spain vs Croatia: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in UEFA Euro U-21
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Spain vs Croatia match.
How to watch Spain vs Croatia Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Spain vs Croatia live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and uefa.tv app.

Euro Under-21

The Euro Under-21 has 16 participating teams, divided into four groups with four teams each. The matches will take place in four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four in Georgia (one in Batumi, another in Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi).  The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.
Referee

Allard Lindhout will be the match referee, with Rogier Honig and Patrick Ina as assistants, with all coming from the Netherlands, while João Pinheiro will be the fourth referee, coming from Portugal.
Probable Croatia

The probable Croatia team for the match is: Kotarski, Sigur, Franjic, Perkovic and Colina; Bulat, Hodza, Sego, Baturina and Vidovic; Beljo.
Probable Spain

The probable Spain line-up for the match is: Arnau Tenas, Gómez, Paredes, Pacheco and Miranda; Blanco, Veiga, Riquelme, Sancet and Sertgio Gómez; Abel Ruiz.
Group B

In Group B Spain leads the group with three points, tied with Ukraine, while Croatia and Romania have no points so far.
Last Matches: Croatia

Croatia Under-21 on the other side comes with a draw, a win and a loss. The draw was on March 23, without goals, at home against Israel, in a friendly match. On the 28th the victory was away, 2-1 against England. And at the Euro, on Wednesday (21) the defeat was 2-0 to Ukraine, with goals from Kashchuk and Sikan.
Last Matches: Spain

Spain Under-21s come into this match with one draw and two wins. The first victory was on March 24, 3-2 over Switzerland at home in a friendly. In another friendly match, away from home, the draw was without goals against France. And on Wednesday (21), already in the Qualifiers, the victory was 3-0 over Romania, with goals from Baena, Miranda and Gomez.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 match: Spain vs Croatia Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

