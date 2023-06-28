England vs Germany: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eurocopa U-21
Photo: The FA

1:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the England vs Germany match live?

If you want to directly stream it: UEFA.tv

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is England vs Germany match for Eurocopa Under-21?

This is the start time of the game England vs Germany of 28th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: UEFA.tv

Bolivia 12 pm: UEFA.tv

Brazil 13 pm: UEFA.tv

Chile 12 pm: UEFA.tv

Colombia 11 am: UEFA.tv

Ecuador 11 am: UEFA.tv

USA 12 pm ET: UEFA.tv

Spain 6 pm: UEFA.tv

Mexico 11 am: UEFA.tv

Paraguay 12 pm: UEFA.tv

Peru 11 am: UEFA.tv

Uruguay 1 pm: UEFA.tv

Venezuela 12 pm: UEFA.tv

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Germany's Team

Goalkeepers: Noah Atubolu (Freiburg), Christian Früchtl (Austria Wien), Nico Mantl (AaB)

Defenders: Maximilian Bauer (Augsburg), Yann-Aurel Bisseck (AGF Aarhus), Marton Dardai (Hertha Berlin), Kilian Fischer (Wolfsburg), Henning Matriciani (Schalke), Luca Netz (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Kenneth Schmidt (Freiburg), Josha Vagnoman (Stuttgart)

Midfielders: Denis Huseinbasic (Köln), Yannik Keitel (Freiburg), Tom Krauss (Schalke), Eric Martel (Köln), Angelo Stiller (Hoffenheim), Noah Weisshaupt (Freiburg), Finn Ole Becker (Hoffenheim)

Forwards: Faride Alidou (Eintracht Frankfurt), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Nelson Weiper (Mainz)

Coach: Antonio Di Salvo

12:45 AM2 hours ago

Nationalelf

For Germany only victory matters! In third place, the Nationalelf has only one point, two behind the Czech Republic in second place.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

England's Team

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (West Brom), Carl Rushworth (Brighton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (LOSC Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Forwards: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Coach: Lee Carsley

12:35 AM2 hours ago

Three Lions

England have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition and will face Portugal, who narrowly missed going home. Group C leader, Three Lions are the only ones with six points.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Ticket to the Olympic Games

Europe has three spots for the 2024 Men's Olympic Games, not counting hosts France, which qualifies automatically. The top three finishers in the Under-21 finals (except France and England, which participates as Great Britain, cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament.
12:25 AM2 hours ago

Groups

Group A: Belgium, Georgia, Netherlands, Portugal

Group B: Croatia, Romania, Spain, Ukraine

Group C: Czech Republic, England, Germany, Israel;

Group D: France, Italy, Norway, Switzerland.

12:20 AM3 hours ago

Euro Under-21

The Euro U-21 has 16 participating teams, divided into four groups with four teams each. The matches will take place in four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four in Georgia (one in Batumi, one in Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi). 

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.

12:15 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

England vs Germany live this Wednesday (28), at the Batumi Arena at 12 pm ET, for the Eurocopa Under-21. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
12:10 AM3 hours ago

