England vs Germany: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eurocopa U-21

How and where to watch the England vs Germany match live?
What time is England vs Germany match for Eurocopa Under-21?
Argentina 1 pm: UEFA.tv
Bolivia 12 pm: UEFA.tv
Brazil 13 pm: UEFA.tv
Chile 12 pm: UEFA.tv
Colombia 11 am: UEFA.tv
Ecuador 11 am: UEFA.tv
USA 12 pm ET: UEFA.tv
Spain 6 pm: UEFA.tv
Mexico 11 am: UEFA.tv
Paraguay 12 pm: UEFA.tv
Peru 11 am: UEFA.tv
Uruguay 1 pm: UEFA.tv
Venezuela 12 pm: UEFA.tv
Germany's Team
Defenders: Maximilian Bauer (Augsburg), Yann-Aurel Bisseck (AGF Aarhus), Marton Dardai (Hertha Berlin), Kilian Fischer (Wolfsburg), Henning Matriciani (Schalke), Luca Netz (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Kenneth Schmidt (Freiburg), Josha Vagnoman (Stuttgart)
Midfielders: Denis Huseinbasic (Köln), Yannik Keitel (Freiburg), Tom Krauss (Schalke), Eric Martel (Köln), Angelo Stiller (Hoffenheim), Noah Weisshaupt (Freiburg), Finn Ole Becker (Hoffenheim)
Forwards: Faride Alidou (Eintracht Frankfurt), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Nelson Weiper (Mainz)
Coach: Antonio Di Salvo
Nationalelf
England's Team
Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)
Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (LOSC Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
Forwards: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)
Coach: Lee Carsley
Three Lions
Ticket to the Olympic Games
Groups
Group B: Croatia, Romania, Spain, Ukraine
Group C: Czech Republic, England, Germany, Israel;
Group D: France, Italy, Norway, Switzerland.
Euro Under-21
The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.
