Mexico vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Mexico vs Qatar in a Gold Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Qatar match in the Gold Cup.
What time is Mexico vs Qatar match for Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Qatar of July 02nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 21:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how Mexico vs Qatar and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on UniMás, Univision, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Qatar in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Defends Antuna and Martin
Jaime Lozano explains that he was not surprised by the level of Antuna and Martin, especially because of the weight they had in the match against Haiti.
"The truth is that for me they are all solid and that's why they are in the national team. Henry finished as goal scoring champion for a reason and he is one of the few Mexican center forwards who have been with América for so long and Uriel, in my experience, if you give him clarity, he can play these types of games," Lozano explained.
"Sometimes, when you are not given that clarity, you end up not deciding at all well, but (Uriel) has impressive conditions. We try to give him clarity where he feels comfortable (and tell him), 'Uriel, don't cut back so much, get the ball out and throw in a cross.'
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to get off to a good start and come away with a win.
Watch out for this player from Mexico
Mexico's striker, 28 year old Luis Romo has performed well, the striker has played his sixteenth game in his local league, 16 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the Mexican league and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 2 goals.
Watch out for this player from Qatar
The striker of Qatar, 23 year old Yusuf Abdurisag has performed well, the striker has played his thirteenth game in his local league, 13 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the Qatar league and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Qatar league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 1 goal.
How is Mexico doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Honduras, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Haiti 1 - 3 Mexico, Jun. 29, 2023, Gold Cup
Mexico 4 - 0 Honduras, June 25, 2023, Gold Cup
Panama 0 - 1 Mexico, Jun. 18, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
United States 3 - 0 Mexico, Jun. 15, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Mexico 2 - 2 Cameroon, Jun. 10, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Qatar doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Jamaica, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Qatar 1 - 1 Honduras, Jun. 29, 2023, Gold Cup
Haiti 2 - 1 Qatar, June 25, 2023, Gold Cup
Jamaica 1 - 2 Qatar, June 15, 2023, International Friendlies
Qatar 0 - 1 Croatia, June 8, 2023, International Friendlies
Netherlands 2 - 0 Qatar, Nov. 29, 2022, FIFA World Cup
