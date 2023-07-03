Mexico vs El Salvador LIVE Stream and Score Updates Central American Games (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
RETURNS TO MEXICO WITH ANOTHER TEAM
The scorer of the first goal in Mexico's previous match, Alejandro Gómez, after finishing his participation with the national team, will have to return to the country to report with Santos Laguna, who acquired his services after showing talent and quality in the Atlas youth team. Therefore, Gómez will now become a Guerrero and will no longer be a red-and-black player.
THIS IS HOW THE MEDAL STANDINGS ARE GOING
So far, this is how the Central American Games medal table looks like, where Mexico is clearly in the first position and with many possibilities to continue adding medals and try to surpass Cuba in the milestone achieved in Barranquilla.
WILL HE RETURN TO MEXICO OR WILL HE HAVE A NEW DESTINATION?
Once his participation in these Central American games is over, Rodrigo Huescas will have the doors open to report with Cruz Azul and join the ranks of Tuca Ferretti in the Apertura 2023 tournament, however, his destiny could change and no longer return to La Noria, as PSV and Bayer Leverkusen are bidding hard for the Mexican's services.
MEXICO'S LAST U23 DUEL
Mexico's national team kicked off its participation in the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023 last Wednesday against the Dominican Republic's U-23 team in Day 1 of the group stage. The Mexican team imposed itself from the very first minutes of the match, as Jesús Gómez had scored the 1-0 in favor of the tricolor just after the 8th minute. Later, Fidel Ambriz scored the definitive 2-0 in the 39th minute to take three important points in the quest for the gold medal.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023 is over, the emotions of soccer are back with the duel between Mexico and El Salvador, a match corresponding to day 2 of the group stage of the men's tournament. In this match, the Mexican national team will want to add three more points to the bag, leaving them with a total of 6 points and thus securing first place in their group.
Tune in here Mexico vs El Salvador Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs El Salvador match.
What time is Mexico vs El Salvador match for Central American Games 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs El Salvador of 2nd July in several countries:
Where to watch Mexico vs El Salvador
Country
Date
Local Time
Streams and Tv Chanel
United Satates
July 2, 2023
22:00 ET
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
Argentina
July 2, 2023
23:00
Direct Tv Sports
Bolivia
July 2, 2023
21:00
Brasil
July 2, 2023
23:00
Chile
July 2, 2023
23:00
Colombia
July 2, 2023
21:00
Ecuador
July 2, 2023
21:00
Spain
July 3, 2023
4:00
Mexico
July 2, 2023
20:00
Claro Sports
Peru
July 2, 2023
21:00
Watch out for this player from El Salvador:
The player to watch for this match will be the center forward, Alexis Menendez, the current attacker has a great future ahead of him and has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming a latent goal danger for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Mexico:
The player to watch for this match will be the central midfielder, Jordán Carrillo, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming a generator of spaces for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last El Salvador lineup:
Hernandez; Vasquez, de Juayua, Serrano, Rodriguez; Menendez, Vasquez, Ramirez; Menjivar, Alian, Sanchez.
Mexico's last lineup:
García; Gómez, Violante, Ambriz, González; López, Guerrero, Villa; Ayón, Huescas, Muñoz.
Background:
Mexico and El Salvador have faced each other on a total of 37 occasions (32 wins, 1 draw, 4 wins) where the scales are comfortably tipped in favor of the Mexican team. In terms of goals, 106 have been scored in favor of the Aztecs, while only 20 goals have fallen in favor of the hosts. Their last duel dates back to the qualifying match in the CONCACAF hexagonal final to Qatar 2022 where Mexico defeated El Salvador 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium.
About the Stadium:
The Estadio Nacional Las Delicias is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in El Salvador, it is currently the home of the Santa Tecla Fútbol Club and has a capacity to receive 10,000 fans in its seats. In fact, at the beginning the stadium only had a capacity for 3,000 people, but an expansion in 2007 allowed it to be increased and there are plans to continue with the same as part of a modernization project.
As part of a series of renovations, in February 2012 Las Delicias became the first stadium in El Salvador with artificial turf with regulatory measures on the playing field, and a new drainage system was also installed.
Looking for the three points
El Salvador will be looking for the three points that will allow them to qualify to the next round of the men's soccer tournament and to continue fighting for a medal for their nation, however, despite being at home, getting the victory against the Aztec team seems almost impossible because they have been able to beat the Aztec team only 4 times, making the opportunity to finish this group stage with a victory even more difficult.
Wearing Mexico's colors with pride
Mexico's national team will have a very important test when they face the hosts in their second group stage match of the men's tournament of the Central American Games 2023. Once again, it will be a youth team that will take on the responsibility of representing Mexican soccer with dignity, and on this occasion, it is the U-23 team that will seek to win the gold medal and add one more medal to the tricolor's medal tally. After their victory against the Dominican Republic, Mexico is very close to clinching the leadership of their group to advance to the next stage of the tournament and having had a perfect first stage, however, El Salvador will be looking for the three points no matter what and will not let their arms fold so easily.
The road to Gold begins
The Central American Games are back to thrill sports lovers with all the emotions that sports spirit entails. In this new edition, Mexican athletes will seek to leave the country's name at the top and bring back several medals as a result of their feats in these games throughout the different existing disciplines. On this occasion, it will be men's soccer who will get the attention as Mexico's U-23 team will start its way to seek the gold medal in this new edition of the event and try to reflect with such a successful achievement, that even with the shaky steps that the senior team has, the youth will be able to give security to the fans that the future of Mexican football is in good hands.
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs El Salvador match will be played at Estadio Nacional Las Delicias, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Central American Games 2023: Mexico vs El Salvador!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.