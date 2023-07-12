Feyenoord vs Club Brugge LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
''É It is a fantastic honor to join Feyenoord, my boyhood club, after having spent almost 20 years in sports marketing and football,' says Van der Knaap. 'The club's football foundations have proven to be solid given last season's huge success, so it seems like the perfect opportunity to help solidify the business side of things. I firmly believe that my extensive experience and network can contribute to the achievement of our goals and I look forward to taking on my new role in August.''

''Based on your background and the in-depth meetings we had, I am convinced that in Ruud we found someone who is a good fit for our organization, you know   football and, last but not least: football knows him too. I hope that commercially he manages to take Feyenoord in the right direction,' said Ruud van der Knaap, CEO of Feyenoord.

Another important quote this week was Turkish Kok&Çu, who left Feyenoord to play for Benfica, current Portuguese champions.

''We worked together at Feyenoord and played well. In the first few days in training with him, I had the feeling that I was playing Feyenoord, but now I'm at Benfica.''

''Of course [I am happy to play with Di María], we haven’t met yet, but it’s good. He's a fantastic player, he's played for the biggest clubs, he's had a fantastic career. I can learn from him too.''

''The first few days I came earlier to see the city and look for a house. When I'm on the street, there are lots of fans and everyone loves Benfica.''

''I saw the festivities there. last season, it was a big celebration. – and I thought, “this is it! very important for Benfica fans”. We have something similar at Feyenoord. If I expect to be there? at the end of the season? We have to work hard now in pre-season, we are just focused on working hard and getting to know each other on the pitch. We haven't thought about it yet, we want to give it our all during the season'', concluded the midfielder.

Probable Feyenoord!

Wellenreuther; pedersen, Kasanwirjo, Hendricks, Kleijn; Milambo, Van den belt, Igor Paixão, Bullaude, Dilrosun; Danilo.
How does Feyenoord arrive?

 Feyenoord arrives for the game smiling for nothing. The team was champion; The team are in the Eredivisie with a lot of authority and made their pre-season debut with a 3-1 win against Zwolle.   four more clashes before the decision of the Dutch Super Cup against PSV, on the 4th of next month.
Watch the vacancy!

 Club Brugge is preparing to face the AFG, on the 27th of this month, for the Conference League playoffs.   the first is in Belgium.
Likely Club Brugge!

Shinton; Sabbe, Mechele, Spileers, Seys; Sandra, Rits, Taibi; Sowah, Homma, Yeremchuk.
How does Club Brugge arrive?

Club Brugge arrives for the game having played two games in the pre-season, where they beat Beerschot by 3-0 and lost to Zulte Warengem by 1-0. This is the third of five prep departures.
FRIENDLY


An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
The game will be played at Sportpark Smitshoek

The Feyenoord vs Club Brugge game will be played at Sportpark Smitshoek, with a capacity of 20.229 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Feyenoord vs Club Brugge live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
