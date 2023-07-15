San Luis vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here San Luis vs Queretaro Live Score in Liga MX
What time is San Luis vs Queretaro match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game San Luis vs Queretaro of July 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 1:00 AM on Star Plus
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN y Star Plus
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Last games San Luis vs Queretaro
The Gallos Blancos have dominated the series in the last five matches, winning two games, drawing two and losing one, although the setback came in the most recent match.
Atlético de San Luis 2-0 Querétaro, Clausura 2023
Querétaro 1-1 Atlético de San Luis, Apertura 2022
Querétaro 2-1 Atlético de San Luis, Clausura 2022
Atletico San Luis 1-1 Queretaro, Apertura 2021
Querétaro 2-1 Atlético de San Luis, Clausura 2021
Key Player Queretaro
There was much talk that he did not want to be with this team, but in the end the Chilean himself denied the rumors and commented that he wants to grow in Mexican soccer, so Joaquín Montecinos could be one of the best signings of this season and we will have to follow him closely.
Key player San Luis
One of the most reliable defenders not only in the team but in all of Mexican soccer is Unai Bilbao, who scored the goal for the Potosinos last week from the penalty kick and who, for this game, will have to help with defensive solidity to get his first 3 points of the championship.
Last lineup Queretaro
25 Guillermo Allison, 3 Oscar Manzanares, 4 Emanuel Gularte, 14 Federico Lértora, 24 Jonathan Perlaza, 2 Omar Mendoza, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 23 Jordan Sierra, 8 Pablo Barrera, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 10 Joaquín Montecinos.
Last lineup San Luis
1 Andrés Sánchez, 20 Unai Bilbao, 4 Julio Domínguez, 29 Uziel García, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 10 Dieter Villalpando, 16 Javier Güemez, 13 Rodrigo Dourado, 17 Ángel Zaldívar, 7 Jhon Murillo.
Querétaro: back to winning ways on the road
After a long winless streak on the road, Mauro Gerk's Gallos Blancos have been on a roll with a pair of wins against Santos Laguna (both this and last season). It is worth remembering that last week's game they were unable to play against the Águilas del América due to the poor condition of the turf at the Estadio Corregidora and they have only 1 game with 1 win.
San Luis: getting back on track
Atlético de San Luis has not been able to have a good debut in the Apertura 2023 due to a draw against Monterrey and then lost 3-1 at the home of the Chivas of Guadalajara, where an expulsion of Ángel Zaldívar at minute 18 left them with numerical inferiority and that cost them throughout the game, so returning home in one of the classics they have, they will seek to take advantage of it to add their first 3 points of the championship.
The Kick-off
The San Luis vs Queretaro match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
