Mazatlan vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Player to watch from Monterrey: Stefan Medina
On the second matchday he was even better, since he scored the only goal of the game, and he was also the best player on the entire field because he cleared 7 balls correctly, blocked 3 shots and won 9 games out of 14 that he had.
Will the game play well tomorrow against Mazatlan?
Player to watch from Mazatlan: Hugo Gonzalez
On the second matchday he was even better, since they drew 0-0 against Pumas and he was the best player on the entire field, since he made 4 saves, 3 inside the area and also gave a dangerous pass to start an attack.
Will he play well tomorrow against the Rayados?
Last XI from Monterrey
Last XI from Mazatlan
Monterrey come from a win!
The game began with a goal by Funes Mori, but starting the second half, San Luis won a penalty and Angel Zaldivar converted it.
On the second matchday they won their first game of the season against the two-time champions Atlas. The game ended 1-0 with a solitary goal from Stefan Medina. Will Monterrey be able to continue their good streak tomorrow against Mazatlan?
Mazatlan come from a draw
This season they started in a better way, since on the first matchday they drew 1-1 against the finalists of the last Clausura Pachuca. The Tuzos opened the scoring after a goal from Lucas Di Yorio, but the cañoneros closed the gap after a goal from Eduard Bello.
On the second matchday they faced Pumas, and they managed to play good football, drawing 0-0. Will they be able to get a good result tomorrow against the Rayados?
Where will the match be?
This stadium has a specific nickname, they call it El Kraken. Before this team was Monarcas Morelia, which was also in the Mexican first division, but moved from Michoacán to Sinaloa and the team got the new name, Mazatlan FC.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Mazatlan vs Monterrey Live Updates!