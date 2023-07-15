Mazatlan vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Mazatlan vs Monterrey live, in addition to the latest information coming out of the Mazatlan stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Monterrey: Stefan Medina

The 31-year-old Colombian central defender started the season in a very good way, since on the first matchday he was the best defender of the game, blocking a shot and intercepting a ball; Furthermore, he won 6 duels out of 7 that he had.

On the second matchday he was even better, since he scored the only goal of the game, and he was also the best player on the entire field because he cleared 7 balls correctly, blocked 3 shots and won 9 games out of 14 that he had.

Will the game play well tomorrow against Mazatlan?

Player to watch from Mazatlan: Hugo Gonzalez

The 32-year-old Mexican goalkeeper started the season in a spectacular way, since in the first matchday against Pachuca, although he conceded a goal, he was the team's hero, for the simple fact of having been the best player on the pitch, who managed to make 6 saves and 5 inside the area, and to add a bit of good football, the goalkeeper managed to faint on a player.

On the second matchday he was even better, since they drew 0-0 against Pumas and he was the best player on the entire field, since he made 4 saves, 3 inside the area and also gave a dangerous pass to start an attack.

Will he play well tomorrow against the Rayados?

 

When and where to watch Mazatlán vs Monterrey live and online?

The match will be broadcast on VIX, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
Last XI from Monterrey

Esteban Andrada; Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Hector Moreno, Sebastian Vargas; Jordi Cortizo, Jonathan Gonzalez, Celso Ortiz, Maximiliano Meza; Rogelio Funes Mori, German Berterame
Last XI from Mazatlan

Hugo Gonzalez; Jair Diaz, Nestor Vidrio, Facundo Almada, Bryan Coluda; Sergio Flores, Jefferson Intriago; Eduardo Bello, Roberto Meraz, Alan Medina; Luis Amarilla
Tomorrow's times for the match

These are the times for the match

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

USA (ET): 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3:00 a.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Monterrey come from a win!

The team from the Argentine manager Fernando Ortiz started the season in a good way, since on the first matchday they faced Atletico San Luis and they were lucky to have tied, since San Luis dominated in shots, but the Rayados were more effective and managed to score a goal.

The game began with a goal by Funes Mori, but starting the second half, San Luis won a penalty and Angel Zaldivar converted it.

On the second matchday they won their first game of the season against the two-time champions Atlas. The game ended 1-0 with a solitary goal from Stefan Medina. Will Monterrey be able to continue their good streak tomorrow against Mazatlan?

Mazatlan come from a draw

The team from the Spanish manager Ismael Rescalvo started the season in a decent way, since in the last Apertura they finished in 14th place with 17 points, staying two points away from going to the playoffs, and in the 2023 Clausura they were even worse, since they were last of the table with 7 points and only 2 wins and a draw.

This season they started in a better way, since on the first matchday they drew 1-1 against the finalists of the last Clausura Pachuca. The Tuzos opened the scoring after a goal from Lucas Di Yorio, but the cañoneros closed the gap after a goal from Eduard Bello.

On the second matchday they faced Pumas, and they managed to play good football, drawing 0-0. Will they be able to get a good result tomorrow against the Rayados?

Where will the match be?

The Mazatlán Stadium located in Mazatlán, Mexico, will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue having a good season in Liga MX. This stadium has a capacity for 25,000 fans.

This stadium has a specific nickname, they call it El Kraken. Before this team was Monarcas Morelia, which was also in the Mexican first division, but moved from Michoacán to Sinaloa and the team got the new name, Mazatlan FC. 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Mazatlan vs Monterrey Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Mazatlan and Monterrey corresponding to matchday 3 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place in Estadio de Mazatlan. It will start at 7:00 pm


 

