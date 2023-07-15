Göztepe vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Göztepe vs Southampton Live Score
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Göztepe vs Southampton, as well as the most recent information coming from the Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadyumu. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Göztepe vs Southampton online and live from Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Göztepe vs Southampton of July 15th in several countries: Argentina: 2:00 PM. Bolivia: 1:00 PM. Brazil: 2:00 PM. Chile: 2:00 PM. Colombia: 12:00 PM. Ecuador: 12:00 PM. United States (ET): 1:00 PM. Spain: 7:00 PM. Mexico: 12:00 PM. Paraguay: 2:00 PM. Peru: 1:00 PM. Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Southampton latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Göztepe's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Arda Ozcimen, Kerim Alici, Atakan Ridvan Cankaya, Berkan Emir, Kahraman Demirtapa, Marko Mihojevic, Ege Özkayimoglu, Efe Can Sacikara, Yalcin Kayan, David Tijanic and Franco Di Santo.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three Southampton players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is James Ward-Prowse (8), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 9 goals in 38 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Saturday's game. The other player is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the forward position and at only 27 years old he was the team's best assister with 3 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Carlos Alcaraz (#22), he was the third highest scorer for the team last season with 4 goals in 36 games played and we could also see him score against Göztepe.
Southampton
The English team is preparing for the EFL Championship that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Göztepe, Benfica, Reading, Bournemouth and AZ. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they were in twentieth position with 6 wins, 7 draws and 25 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Liverpool on May 28, 2023, the match ended in a 4-4 draw at St. Mary's Stadium. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Göztepe Players to Watch
There are three Göztepe players that we should keep an eye on and that play a very important role in the team. The first is striker İsmail Köybaşı (#9), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 13 goals in 39 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Emir Ortakay (#19), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And lastly, we should keep an eye on English striker Yalçın Kayan (#9), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 38 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
Göztepe
The Turkish team is preparing for the TFF First Division which will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 2 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Cremonese and Southampton. In the 2023-2024 National League tournament they stayed in seventh position with 17 wins, 9 draws and 9 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good season. Their last game was against Adana Demirspor on May 22, 2023, the match ended in a 7-0 loss at Yeni Adana Stadyumu and thus they lost their first friendly match of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium!
Göztepe Spor Kulübü is a Turkish football club from the city of Izmir. It was founded in 1925 and plays in the TFF First Division, the second football level of Turkish football. As of January 26, 2020, Göztepe plays its matches at its own Gürsel Aksel Stadium.