MLS All Stars vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game
9:00 AM6 minutes ago

Tune in here MLS All Stars vs Arsenal Live Score in Friendly Game

8:55 AM11 minutes ago

What time is MLS All Stars vs Arsenal match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game MLS All Stars vs Arsenal of July 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on Apple TV

Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

8:50 AM16 minutes ago

Gunners' moves

These have been some of Arsenal's moves in the offseason:

Signings: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Leavers: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Pablo Marì (Monza), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (free)

Returning from loan: Nicolas Pépé (Nice), Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson (Alanyaspor), Folarin Balogun (Stade de Reims), Nuno Tavares (Ol. Marseille), Cédric Soares (Fulham), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City), Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town), Omar Rekik (Wigan), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace), Marquinhos (Norwich City).

8:45 AM21 minutes ago

Arsenal: a new history

After a stunning performance in the Premier League and coming within a whisker of the title that vanished in the last month due to Manchester City's tough finish, Arsenal aims to continue improving in the domestic competition and, in addition, because they will be back in the Champions League with the mission of transcending at international level.
8:40 AM26 minutes ago

MLS All-Stars squad

This is the roster that will make up the North American team and how their selection for this duel was decided.

Goalkeepers

Roman Bürki (St. Louis City SC) | By vote

Tyler Miller (D.C. United) | Coach's choice

Djordje Petrovi (New England Revolution) | Coach's choice

Defenders

Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati) | By Vote

Jon Gallagher (Austin FC) | By Vote

Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) | Coach's Choice

Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati) | By Vote

Tim Parker (St. Louis City SC) | Coach's Choice

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls) | Coach's Choice

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) | By Vote

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) | By Vote

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) | By Vote

Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal) Commissioner's Choice

Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC) | Coach's Choice

José Martínez (Philadelphia Union) | Coach's Choice

Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew) | Coach's Choice

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) | Coach's Choice

Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) | Coach's choice

Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) | Coach's choice

Strikers

Christian Benteke (D.C. United) | Coach's choice

Dénis Bouanga (LAFC) | By vote

Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes) | Coach's choice

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas) | By Vote

Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United FC) | Coach's Choice

Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC) | Commissioner's Choice

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC) | By Vote

8:35 AM31 minutes ago

MLS All-Star Game

On an annual basis and before playing the Leagues Cup, MLS will be playing another edition of its traditional All-Star Game, which this time will not be against the Liga MX team, but against the English runner-up Arsenal, in a match that promises to be a great match because of the number of good players we will see.
8:30 AM36 minutes ago

The Kick-off

The MLS All Stars vs Arsenal match will be played at the Audi Field, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
8:25 AM41 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: MLS All Stars vs Arsenal!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
