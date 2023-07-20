MLS All Stars vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here MLS All Stars vs Arsenal Live Score in Friendly Game
What time is MLS All Stars vs Arsenal match for Friendly Game?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Gunners' moves
Signings: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Kai Havertz (Chelsea)
Leavers: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Pablo Marì (Monza), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (free)
Returning from loan: Nicolas Pépé (Nice), Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson (Alanyaspor), Folarin Balogun (Stade de Reims), Nuno Tavares (Ol. Marseille), Cédric Soares (Fulham), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City), Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town), Omar Rekik (Wigan), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace), Marquinhos (Norwich City).
Arsenal: a new history
MLS All-Stars squad
Goalkeepers
Roman Bürki (St. Louis City SC) | By vote
Tyler Miller (D.C. United) | Coach's choice
Djordje Petrovi (New England Revolution) | Coach's choice
Defenders
Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati) | By Vote
Jon Gallagher (Austin FC) | By Vote
Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) | Coach's Choice
Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati) | By Vote
Tim Parker (St. Louis City SC) | Coach's Choice
John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls) | Coach's Choice
Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) | By Vote
Midfielders
Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) | By Vote
Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) | By Vote
Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal) Commissioner's Choice
Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC) | Coach's Choice
José Martínez (Philadelphia Union) | Coach's Choice
Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew) | Coach's Choice
Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) | Coach's Choice
Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) | Coach's choice
Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) | Coach's choice
Strikers
Christian Benteke (D.C. United) | Coach's choice
Dénis Bouanga (LAFC) | By vote
Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes) | Coach's choice
Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas) | By Vote
Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United FC) | Coach's Choice
Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC) | Commissioner's Choice
Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC) | By Vote