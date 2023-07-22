Zambia vs Japan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Zambia vs Japan Live Score Here
Called from Zambia!
Defenders: Esther Banda (Bauleni United) Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows) Mary Mulegna (Red Arrows) Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes) Lushomo Mweemba (Green Buffaloes) Vast Phiri (ZESCO United) Judith Soko (Yasa Queens) Martha Tembo (Green Buffaloes)
Miscellaneous: Susan Banda (Red Arrows) Avell Chitundu (ZESCO United) Evarine Katongo (Zisd Queens) Ireen Lungu (BIIK Kazygurt) Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows)
Forwards: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli) Grace Chanda (Madrid CFF) Hellen Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt) Racheal Kundananji (Madrid CFF) Ochumba Lubandji (Red Arrows) Siomala Mapepa (Elite LFC) Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows).
Likely Zambia!
How do you get to Zambia?
Open quotes!
"I try to do that by being the first to start conversations with every player, on and off the field. I think they all find me approachable."
“For me, having that open dialogue is important. which allows us to speak candidly in the field. As a team, I feel a growing unity, where everyone’s voice is heard. heard. I think we are becoming a unit that can fight hard and move forward in one direction.”
“For all of us as gamers, the World Cup is the world’ the final step. No one knew this more than I did and it impressed me a little. The thought of finally stepping into the spotlight left me a little shaken when we started.''
“It pulls on the heart, already. it's been a while since I've felt jitters in matches. Not many people have four chances to participate in the World Cup, so I want to enjoy the experience” admits Kumagai.
“But whatever you do? tell them, young people will always feel the nerves. help them ride the wave to the next level. that they too can relax and really enjoy the game."
“The seniors always told me, “In a tournament, you’ You have to hit the ground running, and I have to say I agree,' he said.
“Looking back at the last time, what cost us was not being able to find our rhythm in the opener. So, as a veteran now and a captain, I have to show the team how vital it is to be a captain. the first game."
Probably Japan!
How does Japan arrive?
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
