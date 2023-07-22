Zambia vs Japan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup
Watch Zambia vs Japan Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Zambia vs Japan match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Called from Zambia!

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses) Hazel Nali (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens)

Defenders: Esther Banda (Bauleni United) Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows) Mary Mulegna (Red Arrows) Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes) Lushomo Mweemba (Green Buffaloes) Vast Phiri (ZESCO United) Judith Soko (Yasa Queens) Martha Tembo (Green Buffaloes)

Miscellaneous: Susan Banda (Red Arrows) Avell Chitundu (ZESCO United) Evarine Katongo (Zisd Queens) Ireen Lungu (BIIK Kazygurt) Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli) Grace Chanda (Madrid CFF) Hellen Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt) Racheal Kundananji (Madrid CFF) Ochumba Lubandji (Red Arrows) Siomala Mapepa (Elite LFC) Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows).

Likely Zambia!

Catherine Musonda; M. Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tempbo; Lungu, Atongo, Mapepa, Kundananji, Grace Chanda; Barbra Banda.
How do you get to Zambia?

 Zambia arrives for the clash as one of the underdogs in the tournament. The team beat the great Germany in the last friendly before the World Cup and arrive with a lot of morale.
Open quotes!

“The priority for me as captain has always been to build a team where age doesn’t matter,” says the World Cup veteran. “One where we could face any challenge head-on and in a positive spirit.''

"I try to do that by being the first to start conversations with every player, on and off the field. I think they all find me approachable."

“For me, having that open dialogue is important. which allows us to speak candidly in the field. As a team, I feel a growing unity, where everyone’s voice is heard. heard. I think we are becoming a unit that can fight hard and move forward in one direction.”

“For all of us as gamers, the World Cup is the world’ the final step. No one knew this more than I did and it impressed me a little. The thought of finally stepping into the spotlight left me a little shaken when we started.''

“It pulls on the heart, already. it's been a while since I've felt jitters in matches. Not many people have four chances to participate in the World Cup, so I want to enjoy the experience” admits Kumagai.

“But whatever you do? tell them, young people will always feel the nerves.   help them ride the wave to the next level. that they too can relax and really enjoy the game."

“The seniors always told me, “In a tournament, you’ You have to hit the ground running, and I have to say I agree,' he said.

“Looking back at the last time, what cost us was not being able to find our rhythm in the opener. So, as a veteran now and a captain, I have to show the team how vital it is to be a captain. the first game."

Probably Japan!

A. Yamashita; Miyake, Kumagai e M. Minami; Nagano, Hasegawa, Sugita e Shimizu; Jun Endo, Fujino e Ueki. 
How does Japan arrive?

 Japan arrives to the game as one of the favorites.   was champion of the tournament. The team won Panama & by 5  to 0 in the last friendly before the World Cup.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

The 2023 Football Women's World Cup  This is the ninth edition of the tournament, and the competition is on. It is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand.   Is this the first time the Women's World Cup will be held? held in two different countries.,

As with most major sporting events, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will attract thousands of women. This will attract the attention of football fans from all over the world, as well as promote the importance of women's football and the continued growth of this sport that is increasing in popularity every day.

Photo: Disclosure/IFFA
The game will be played at FMG Stadium Waikato

The Zambia vs Japan game will be played at FMG Stadium Waikato, with a capacity of 25.800 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Women's World Cup: Zambia vs Japan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
