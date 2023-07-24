Greuther Furth vs Liverpool: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Greuther Furth vs Liverpool match.
How to watch Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Greuther Furth vs Liverpool live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Laubenweg Stadium
The match will take place at the Laubenweg Stadium, home of Greuther Furth. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 fans and is located in the city of Furth, Germany.
Probable Liverpool
Liverpool's probable team for the match is: Kelleher, Gomez, Konaté, Matip and Tsimikas; Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo and Diogo Jota.
Probable Greuther Furth
Greuther Furth's probable team for the match is: Linder, Asta, Itter, Jung, Haddadi and Calhanoglu; Wagner, Consbruch and Green; Hrgota and Srbeny.
Transfer window
Liverpool in this transfer window brought in Jaros, Bradley, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, as well as the return of Quansah, who was on loan. The departures were more numerous, releasing Stewart, Van den Berg, Firmino, Fábio Carvalho, Clarkson, Davies, Milner, Ramsay and Keita, as well as the still unconfirmed departures of Fabinho and Hernderson. On the Greuther Furth side, the arrivals so far have been Consbruchm Wagner, Lemperle, Calhanoglu (not the Inter one) and Srbeny. The departures have been Christiansen, Dudziak, Raschl and Pululu.
Klopp
Klopp spoke about reinforcements and a possible departure for the German national team: "We are about 3/4 weeks away from the first game, and a few things have to happen between now and then. Definitely. It will happen and we will have a good team. Trust us, we will do our best to have a season we will never forget. The job of Germany coach is and would be a great honor, there's no doubt about that. The problem is that it interferes with my loyalty. I can't just leave Liverpool now. That doesn't work and the application hasn't even come in. People think I should coach Germany at some point, but for that I have to be available and currently I'm not. I have a responsibility to the club. At that time, I didn't know that this would be a kind of phrase of that period, because we all change. So I wasn't sure at that time and maybe I doubted it at the beginning, but I came to believe it strongly. But, of course, the last few years, almost winning the four-times championship but not getting it, and then having the season that we had, that can generate some doubts, I know that. So people want to change - one day they want to change the team in 12 positions and the next day in only one. And then we change and then it's the wrong player, 'No, no, not him' and things like that. What I would like to ask is that you trust us. We feel really responsible for what's going on here and we will do absolutely everything to have a season, in the best possible understanding, that we will never forget. That's the plan."
2. Bundesliga and Premier League
In the 2. Bundesliga, Germany's second tier, Greuther Furth finished 12th with 41 points, level with Rostock, two points above Nuremberg and two below Magdeburg. In the 22-23 Premier League season Liverpool finished fifth on 67 points, four below Newcastle and five above Brighton.
Last Matches: Liverpool
Liverpool on the other side had just one pre-season friendly. Playing on Wednesday (19), away from home, the victory was 4-2 over Karlsruher, with Stindl and Jung scoring for the hosts, while Darwin Núñez, Gakpo and Diogo Jota (2) scored for Liverpool.
Last Matches: Greuther Furth
Greuther Furth played three pre-season friendlies, both back in July. On day three, away to Ansbach, the win was 5-2, with goals from Petkov, Abiama (3) and Srbeny, while Kleinschrodt and Manz scored for the hosts. And on the eighth the draw was 4-4 at home to Gornik Zabrze, with Sieb (2), Lemperle and Meyerhofer scoring the goals, while Ennali, Janza and Krawczyk (2) scored for the visitors. And on the 14th the defeat was at home to Zurich, 3-2, with goals from Srbeny and Abiama, while Okita, Kamberi and Santini scored for Zurich.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.