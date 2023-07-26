Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: Disclosure/Fulham

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:08 PM18 minutes ago

LATE GAME

6:38 PMan hour ago

Fulham!

6:37 PMan hour ago

Aston Villa!

6:34 PMan hour ago

GOODNIGHT!

Hello! All good? Soon the event will start and I will be providing the best information and updates in real time here at VAVEL. Keep an eye out for the latest news and first shots of the event.
7:00 AM12 hours ago

Watch Fulham vs Aston Villa Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Fulham vs Aston Villa match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:55 AM13 hours ago

Speak up, Jimenez!

Striker Raúl Jiménez was announced this Tuesday (25) by Fulham as a new reinforcement for next season. The Mexican player arrives from Wolverhampton, where he scored historic with the Wolves.

“ It is very important for me to get here” FFCtv. “I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League.

“I am happy to be here and play in this stadium, it’s great. It's a very good stadium, I like it here. I will do my best to keep scoring goals in the Premier League.”

“I am excited to welcome Raúl Jiménez to Fulham!  He is familiar to Fulham fans as he has had great experience playing in the Premier League and international football with Mexico.''

“ It is important for us to build on last season's success and we believe the signing of Ra&ul;l can help us strengthen the squad as we aim for another successful season in the Premier League!''

“Come on Fulham!”

6:50 AM13 hours ago

Likely Fulham!

Rodak; Tete, Parkes, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Cairney, Lukic, Wilson, Willian; Vinicius.
6:45 AM13 hours ago

How does Fulham arrive?

Fulham arrives for the game with a single victory in the pre-season, where they beat Brentford by 3 to 2.
6:40 AM13 hours ago

Speak up, Buendía!

“ It is important to play this type of game against Premier League opposition.

“They are a good opponent. We started well, showing our philosophy with the ball and trying to press high.

“They changed the formation a bit, playing three at the back, but then we tried to defend well.

“It was a good start to this pre-season in the USA.”

"I am very happy to score goals and get an assist again," he said.

“I think I should have scored another one in the second half, but I haven’t been in that situation very often, so I didn’t know what to do.

“I will keep training these situations so I can score in the next one. I am happy with today”

“It was amazing to play in such a big stadium with 40,000 people here”, he said.

“We have this many people every weekend at Villa Park, so we really feel the support here.”

6:35 AM13 hours ago

Likely Aston Villa!

Martinez; Casha, Torres, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Tielemans; Archer, Buendia, Watkins.
6:30 AM13 hours ago

How does the Aston Villa arrive?

Asston Villa comes into the game still without a pre-season win, but they haven't lost either. The team drew 1-1 with Walsall and 3-3 with Newcastle.
6:25 AM13 hours ago

FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
Photo: Disclosure/Fulham
Photo: Disclosure/Fulham

 

6:20 AM13 hours ago

The game will be played at Orlando City Stadium

TheAston Villa vs Fulham game will be played at Orlando City Stadium, with a capacity of 19,856 people.
6:15 AM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Aston villa vs Fulham live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo